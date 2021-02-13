Michigan Wolverines vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - February 14, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines are on the road for Valentine's Day as they prepare for a Big Ten battle with the 21st-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines have successfully upheld the top spot in the Big Ten, carrying a 8-1 conference record into this matchup. Meanwhile, the Badgers were unsuccessful in their first attempt to take down Michigan this season, falling to a 23-point blowout.

The Wisconsin Badgers will hope for a better result this time around as they play on their home court.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 1 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines Preview

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing their first game in three weeks after the state mandated each player and coach to undergo a 14-day quarantine. With their last game being on January 22nd of this year, the Wolverines will need to shake off the rust quickly and get back in their groove.

The Michigan Wolverines have only suffered one loss thus far and are proving to be the team to beat in Big Ten play. As they hit the road for Wisconsin, the Wolverines will hope for the same offensive output they produced before the break.

Key Player - Isaiah Livers

Star senior Isaiah Livers could be the key to victory for the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon.

The 6'7" guard is averaging a career-high 14.6 points and 6 rebounds per game for the first-placed Wolverines.

Michigan is 36-4 over the past four years in games where Isaiah Livers reaches double figures. Wolverines return to action on Sunday versus Wisconsin. 1 ET. CBS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 12, 2021

In these teams' first meeting, Livers scored 13 points, with 6 rebounds and three blocks on the defensive end.

The talented senior will be hoping to keep his career season going and lead his team to victory with a big game on Sunday.

Michigan Wolverines Predicted Lineup

G Isaiah Livers, F Hunter Dickinson, G Eli Brooks, F Franz Wagner, G Mike Smith

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers responded from a loss with a victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their last match. The Badgers have been somewhat inconsistent, trading wins and losses with Big Ten opponents in recent weeks.

Star big man Micah Potter has been feeling the struggles as well lately, averaging just 8 points per game over his last four games. While the Badgers try to sort out their struggles, they will need to pull it together as the talented scorers of Michigan come to town.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

As the Wisconsin Badgers look to fight their way back to the top of the Big Ten, they will need the leadership of senior guard D'Mitrik Trice.

Averaging a team-leading 13.5 points and 3.6 assists per game, Trice has been the driving force for the Wisconsin offense.

D'MITRIK TRICE TAKEOVER 🔥



Call this that old man's game for the @BadgerMBB senior: pic.twitter.com/WnSkkRteS5 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 16, 2021

The 24-year-old senior has taken over the veteran role for the Wisconsin Badgers nicely, leading his team to a 15-6 overall record.

The Badgers will need a huge performance from Trice and the rest of their offense if they are going to upset the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Aleem Ford, F Tyler Wahl, F Micah Potter, G D'mitrik Trice, G Brad Davison

Michigan vs Wisconsin Prediction

The Michigan Wolverines entered the top 3 for the first time this season and would certainly prefer not to lose it. The Wolverines' offense has many weapons, featuring great size in the paint and knock-down shooters in the backcourt.

The Wisconsin Badgers will undoubtedly have their hands full and need to find their rhythm quickly if they want to avoid another conference loss.

The Michigan Wolverines will have the advantage despite being on the road and should come away with their 9th Big Ten victory.

Where to watch Michigan vs Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.