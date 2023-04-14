Mikey Williams NIL deal worth: How much money did Memphis Tigers’ guard rake in through endorsements

While Mikey Williams' name may be in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, there is plenty beyond the recent legal issues that deserve attention regarding the young basketball standout. Williams has been in the spotlight of social media for several years and manipulated the NIL opportunities as well as nearly any other amateur basketball player.

The 18-year-old is a senior at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California. He is committed to Memphis and plans on playing basketball for the Tigers next season. Williams is considered the 34th-ranked recruit in the country, according to ESPN.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Mikey Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted, per @ABC24Memphis Mikey Williams was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted, per @ABC24Memphis https://t.co/EUKaA5GWfk

Mikey Williams' NIL deals

According to On3, Mikey Williams has a NIL evaluation of $3.3 million. This is the fourth-highest number across all amateur athletes and trails only Bronny James for the most among basketball players.

The 6-foot-3 guard is active on social media and has amassed a massive following over the past few years. He has been a YouTube sensation since he was young and has continued to grow as a basketball player while in the spotlight.

While he deactivated his Instagram amid his legal issues, Williams has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram as well as 2.1 million on Tik Tok and 80.8K on Twitter. On3 also reported that Williams paid social media advertisements are about $51,000 per Instagram post, $2,800 per Tik Tok, and $215 per tweet.

Mikey Williams became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company. This occurred when he was just 17 years old and shortly after the legalization of NIL deals. Williams has partnered with Puma to launch a footwear and apparel line with plenty of future plans.

In total, Mikey Williams is considered to have a net worth of $7 million. He has done an impressive job of growing his off-court brand and finding a way to earn money while legitimizing himself as a basketball player.

The plan has been for him to spend a short time in college before attempting to make the NBA leap. Williams will have to continue to grow at the college level, but Memphis has turned out NBA talent before.

It's possible that his legal situation is resolved and his NBA dreams won't get derailed. At this point, there is not enough information available to make a full judgment, and it will be a situation to continue monitoring.

Jason Munz @munzly Statement from the University of Memphis on reports linking Mikey Williams to felony gun charges: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.” commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… Statement from the University of Memphis on reports linking Mikey Williams to felony gun charges: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.” commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c…

