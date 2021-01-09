Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - January 10, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes will host the No. 16 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a top-20 Big Ten showdown on Sunday.

This is the second time these ball clubs will be seeing each other this season. In the first battle, the Golden Gophers earned an overtime victory on their home court 102-95.

Since the loss, the Hawkeyes have earned themselves a position back in the top 5 of the AP Top-25 poll with wins over the No.15 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, January 10th, 2021, 2:30 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to be dominant on the offensive side of the court this season, holding the number one spot in offensive efficiency with 123.1 points per 100 possessions, according to kenpom.com.

The Hawkeyes are producing great offense through their team play. In the last three games, Iowa has scored from an assist on 57.8% of their field goals.

If the Hawkeyes can continue to move the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who just allowed the Michigan Wolverines to shoot 57.9% from the field, they will move to 5-1 in Big Ten play.

Key Player - Luka Garza

Luka Garza has scored 20 points in at least 19 Big Ten games

Luka Garza is the key player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The senior center is leading the nation in scoring with 27.5 points per game.

Garza has scored 20 points in at least 19 Big Ten games. If he can continue that streak on Sunday afternoon, he will lead his team to a victory.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wisekamp

Minnesota Golden Gopher Eagles Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are an impressive 10-3 on the season, but their three losses have all come on the road.

Their most recent road loss came against the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines in an embarrassing 25-point defeat on Wednesday.

Final from Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/3FmUN8ZXu5 — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 7, 2021

In those three games, the Golden Gophers have scored just 60.3 points per game on 30.4% shooting.

If the Minnesota Golden Gophers continue their poor shooting on the road, they will record another embarrassing defeat and drop to 3-4 in the competitive Big Ten conference.

Key Player - Marcus Carr

Marcus Carr has 27 filed goals and 25 assists in his last five games

Marcus Carr is the engine for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The senior guard has 27 filed goals and 25 assists in his last five games, resulting in a score or an assist on 41% of his team's points.

If Carr can be the best player on the court against the Iowa Hawkeyes, he could get his team back on track in their road competitions.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

F Brandon Johnson, C Liam Robbins, G Marcus Carr, G Gabe Kalscheur, G Both Gach

Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes will once again earn a victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes offense will overwhelm the Golden Gophers, who have been struggling in their road competitions.

Where to watch Minnesota vs Iowa

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

