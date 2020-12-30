Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers are traveling on New Year's Eve to face off against their longtime Big 10 rivals, the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers are coming off a shocking upset loss to the Maryland Terrapins, 70-64, and will likely fall out of the top 10 in the next college basketball rankings.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, December 31st, 2020, 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Minnesota Golden Gophers Preview

Minnesota v Ohio State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been the big surprise of the Big 10 Conference this year, and have the talent to compete with this Wisconsin Badgers offense. The Gophers are off to a very strong start to their 2020-21 season, bringing a record of 9-1 into Thursday's matchup. A victory over Wisconsin could help Minnesota continue its climb toward a spot in the top 10.

Key Player - Marcus Carr

Marcus Carr was the hero for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their huge upset over the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 25. Carr had a season-high 30 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime, eventually allowing his team to secure the victory.

Marcus Carr is averaging a team-leading 24 points and 6.1 assists per game. Carr has been the catalyst for the Gophers' offense, and they will be hoping for another huge night out of him against Wisconsin.

Minnesota Golden Gophers Predicted Lineup

F Brandon Johnson, C Liam Robbins, G Gabe Kalscheur, G Both Gach, G Marcus Carr

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have had a great season, but received a humbling loss in their last game. The Badgers suffered their first conference loss of the season to the unranked Maryland Terrapins, dropping their overall record to 8-2. The Badgers will be hungry for a momentum shift against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice has been the biggest factor for the Wisconsin Badgers' offense this year. Trice is an extraordinary shooting guard, and has averaged a team-leading 14.2 points per game. Trice has shot 44% from the field and 42% from 3-point range, and has attempted the most field goals on the team.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Micah Potter, G Nate Reuvers, G Aleem Ford, F Brad Davison, G D'Mitrik Trice

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction

Expect this game to be very close, with both offenses showing to be very efficient and productive. In the end, the Badgers will return to their winning ways with a victory over the Gophers.

Where to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin?

The game will be broadcast live on the B1G Network.