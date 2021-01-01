Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 12 Missouri Tigers are on the road to start the new year against the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks for an SEC matchup. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the college basketball season in their last game against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers. The Razorbacks are currently undefeated, carrying a perfect 9-0 record into Saturday's matchup. This should be a true heavyweight SEC battle to kick off 2021.

Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 12 PM ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Missouri Tigers Preview

The Missouri Tigers had their best start since 2010 come to an end against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers are now 6-1 overall on the season, but 0-1 in SEC play, putting them in 9th place of the conference. The schedule does not get much easier for the Tigers, as they will have to head to Arkansas Razorback's territory. The Missouri Tigers are going to need a very strong performance to avoid an 0-2 start in a very competitive SEC.

Key Player - Jeremiah Tilmon

The key to victory on Saturday for the Missouri Tigers could be Jeremiah Tilmon. The 6-foot-10 center has controlled the paint for the Tigers all season, and it will be especially important for Tilmon to be a force against the massive 7-foot-3 center of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Connor Vanover.

To this point in the season, Tilmon is averaging 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. If Jeremiah Tilmon can use his excellent footwork and rebounding ability to control the paint, the Tigers could come out with a victory.

Missouri Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Jeremiah Tilmon, F Kobe Brown, G Dru Smith, G Mark Smith, G Xavier Pinson

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Mississippi Valley State v Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to stay hot this season and extend their win streak to 10 games to start the year. Led by their three-star guards, Moses Moody, Desi Sills, and J.D. Notae, the Razorbacks' offense has been explosive in each of the team's first nine games.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have yet to face a ranked opponent this year. The Missouri Tigers will likely present the toughest battle of the season for the Razorbacks, and it will continue to get tougher as they delve into their SEC schedule.

Key Player - Desi Sills

Desi Sills has had the hot hand recently for the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense. Sills is averaging 14.1 points to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

In his last four games, Sills is averaging 18.5 points per game, including a season-high 23-point outburst against the Auburn Tigers in his last game. Look for Desi Sills to lead the talented Razorbacks on the offensive end against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G Desi SIlls, G Moses Moody

Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have their biggest test of the year against the Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks' undefeated record is not to go unnoticed, however, and neither is the Tigers' 20-point loss in their last game. If the star guards of Arkansas bring their best game, I predict they keep their undefeated record intact and remain on top of the SEC conference.

Where to watch Missouri vs. Arkansas

The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.