Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Prediction & Match Preview - January 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.19 Missouri Tigers will be traveling south to face off against their SEC Conference foes, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers defeated the Tigers in their first matchup this season on New Year's eve, 73-53.

However, since then, the Tigers have won three of their last four games and will be motivated to avoid being swept by their in-conference rival.

Match Details

Fixture: Missouri Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

John Fulkerson #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates

The Volunteers have had a great start to their college basketball season, entering this matchup with a 10-2 overall record. However, they were embarrassed in their last outing against the Floride Gators, losing 75-49.

It was just one of those days for the Volunteers as they struggled to get anything to fall. Tennesse shot a season-low 29.3% from the field and had only one player score in double-digits.

This loss will be a wakeup call for the Tennesse Volunteers as they are now 2.5 games back in the SEC with a 4-2 conference record.

Look for them to regain their focus as they prepare for the Missouri Tigers.

Key Player - John Fulkerson

John Fulkerson has been the most dominant player for the Tennessee Volunteers this season. He is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the floor this year.

Tennessee basketball senior, John Fulkerson, is averaging 12.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, and 54.2% from the field.



It could be beneficial for both sides if Fulkerson decides to use his extra year of eligibility for the 21-22 season.#Vols pic.twitter.com/UYgE9Uj5jX — Andrew Florio (@AndrewSFlorio) January 21, 2021

Fulkerson will be a key factor on Saturday and will need a solid offensive showing to outlast Missouri Tigers once again.

Tennessee Volunteers Predicted Lineup

F John Fulkerson, F Yves Pons, G Josiah-Jordan James, G Santiago Vescovi, G Keon Johnson

Missouri Tigers Preview

Xavier Pinson #1 of the Missouri Tigers goes up for a dunk attempt

The Missouri Tigers are playing solid basketball at the moment and are on a two-game winning streak. They have been on fire from the field during their streak, converting 53% of their shots.

This momentum is coming at just the right time for Missouri as they hunt for a conference championship down the road.

With a win on Saturday, they would move into third place in the SEC, passing the Volunteers.

Key Player - Xavier Pinson

Xavier Pinson is the key player for the Missouri Tigers. The junior guard is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 assists per game.

The Tigers will need a big-time performance out of Pinson against the Tennessee Volunteers to complete an upset at home.

Mizzou basketball is a lot better when Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon assert themselves on offense. — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) January 16, 2021

Missouri Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Jeremiah Tilmon, F Kobe Brown, G Dru Smith, G Mark Smith, G Xavier Pinson

Missouri vs. Tennessee Prediction

The Missouri Tigers will pull off the upset on Saturday night and beat the Tennessee Volunteers to go 4-2 in the SEC. The matchup will definitely be a close one but given the recent dip in form for the home team, expect the visitors to prevail.

The Tigers will continue to shot lights out against the Tennesse Volunteers, who are coming off their worst game of the season.

Where to watch Missouri vs. Tennessee

The game will be broadcasted live on the SEC Network.