NCAA College Basketball Power Ranking - Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to dominate with Alabama just making it through to the Top 5

It's that time of year, again! We're entering the most pivotal point of college basketball season. With enthralling conference matchup's taking place every night, the bright lights are firmly on the court. It's fair to say the spotlight in NCAA college basketball is not shared equally amongst all programs, as usual blue collared programs will always attract more media attention. But, this season, the excitement is through the roof, as we barrel down into March Madness.

NCAA College Basketball - Power Ranking

The 2020-21 campaign has been dotted with major upsets and unforeseen results. On January 19th, unranked Purdue knocked off No. 13 Ohio State in a contest that went down to the wire. However, with so many alterations and teams bumping up and down the ranking -- some even getting knocked out (teams like Duke, shockingly) it appears the selection process for March Madness will only get interesting from here on.

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The most elite team in this lineup has to be the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The West Coast Conference members (16-0, 7-0 WCC) still remain as one of few teams unbeaten this season, recently beating Pacific Saturday 95-49.

Bulldogs have had a historic start to the season, having already beaten some really prestigious programs in Iowa, Kansas, West Virginia, and Virginia. Though, the real test will come whenever the NCAA reschedules Gonzaga’s much anticipated matchup against No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears.

Player to look out for -- Senior Corey Kispert, the 6”7 small forward, serves as a great asset for this team. He was on fire Thursday night with 19 points in Gonzaga's win against the San Diego Toreros.

A reliable catch and shoot player, who has the ability to convert from anywhere beyond the arc with his unlimited range. Kispert also moves great off of the ball, posing a huge threat on the perimeter for the opposition.

2. Baylor Bears

Another team that stands unbeaten are the Baylor Bears. This powerhouse squad is stacked with guard play, which revealed itslef, recently, in back-to-back Big XII wins against No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State.

Baylor Bears (15-0, XII 8-0) is the real deal, and, arguably, the best in the country at taking teams out of sync. They have been excellent on the defensive end, managing to hold their opponents to just 61.8 points per game so far this season.

Butler shoots jumpshot over Texas Tech Kevin McCullar Jan 16.

Player to look out for -- Guard Jared Butler is the embodiment of this team: tough. Now, Butler is not a guard with a lot of size that strikes fear into his opponents, but, please, don’t be fooled. The junior guard is a physical player on both ends of the floor, as his offensive game predicates on creating space for himself to attack the lane at any time and finishing strong at the rim. He can also be a handful from the shooting range.