Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Penn State Prediction & Match Preview - February 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-12, 0-9 Big 10) will be looking for redemption against Penn State this Sunday, after suffering a tough overtime loss against Illinois, in a Big 10 matchup.

The team watched Wooden Award of the Year nominee Ayo Donsumno take over the game in the final minutes.

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-9, 4-8 Big 10) will look for their 6th straight win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The team is also in need of a win to avoid a potential two-game losing streak after suffering their loss to Michigan State.

Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Penn State - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Friday, February 12, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

Fred Hoiberg the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers gives instructions to his team

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to end their six-game loss to Penn State. The team will also need to find some answers heading into this match after losing five on-the-road games in a row.

Coach Fred Hoiberg's team hasn't won against Penn State since 2013; the team will look to write a different narrative when both Big 10 teams face off, Sunday.

Key Player -- Lat Mayen

The team's leading scorer against Illinois put up 16 points and was very much relied on during the stretch of the game.

Mayen, the 6"9 Junior, did all he could when matched up against another Wooden Award Nominee, Kofi Cockburn, in the paint. Mayen would also total 4 rebounds and shoot 41.7% from the field.

Expect the former Australian prospect to have the ball in his hands a lot, as the team will make sure to heavily involve him against Penn State.

Penn State Preview

Tip times & 📺 set for next 2 games! 🔵🦁⚪ pic.twitter.com/e6pNuNZxzY — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 6, 2021

Penn State will need their junior guards Isaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones to step up big time against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Brokington is averaging 13.9 while Jones is 14.8 for the season. Both will need to attack the rim and carry as the Penn State team has lost two of their last three. Expect the team to come out and fire and really establish the pace and dictate the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Key Player -- Myreon Jones

#RT @PennStateMBB: Myreon Jones uses the screen and hits the trey! MSU leads 50-45 pic.twitter.com/4tPrRRwFR1 — Rose Pietrzak Carter (@RoseCarter) February 11, 2021

Jones would drop 16 points in Penn State's loss to Michigan State. The junior guard from Alabama had an off night, though, going 5-of-12 from the field. Nevertheless, he was still effective and relied on as he continues to be the backbone of this team when the game is on the line.

Expect Jones to really get things going when he steps on the court Sunday,

Penn State vs Nebraska Prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be extremely motivated coming into the match. Having lost six straight against Penn State and not won against them since 2013, coach Fred Hoibers will make sure to put up a fight to avoid that 7th straight loss.

With Ayo Donsumno torching the team in yesterday's "down to the wire" matchup, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will look for redemption due to Friday's loss.

Where to watch Nebraska vs Penn State

The game will be broadcast on Big 10 Network.