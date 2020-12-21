Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - December 22, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details
Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 7 PM ET
Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their Big 12 season opener. Both teams are coming off blowout wins and will look to continue their impressive performances on Tuesday night.
Wisconsin Badgers Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a dominating win to the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals. The lopsided victory finished 85-48.
The Badgers had everything clicking for them and got contributions from everyone across the board. Here is what Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had to say after the game:
"Obviously really pleased with the way we played. One of the more complete games we've probably played this year."
In the Badgers' record-breaking win, they shot the three-ball extremely well. Wisconsin made 10 three-pointers on 59% shooting.
The Wisconsin Badgers will look to keep up their great performance heading into Big 12 play.
Key Player - Micah Potter
Micah Potter is the key player for the Wisconsin Badgers. The senior forward is shooting 54.2% from the field this season and led the team in points against Louisville, with 20.
Potter will likely continue his high-scoring percentage against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and carry the Badgers to their seventh victory.
Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup
Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D'mitrik Trice, Brad Davison
Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a victory where they scored 110 points. In the game, the Cornhuskers shot over 55% from the field and only allowed their opponents, the Doane Tigers, to convert on 29% of their attempts.
The Cornhuskers will try to maintain their proficient shooting percentage against a much more difficult opponent on Tuesday night.
Key Player - Teddy Allen
Teddy Allen is the key player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The junior guard is the leading scorer for the Cornhuskers with 18.3 points. He also averages an additional 5.7 rebounds per game.
Allen will have to notch up his play to give Nebraska a chance against the Badgers.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Predicted Lineup
Lat Mayen, Teddy Allen, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction
The Wisconsin Badgers will win easily against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will likely move up in the AP poll based on their recent performance against the Cardinals.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.Published 21 Dec 2020, 12:08 IST