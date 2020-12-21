Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - December 22, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 7 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their Big 12 season opener. Both teams are coming off blowout wins and will look to continue their impressive performances on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off a dominating win to the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals. The lopsided victory finished 85-48.

The Badgers had everything clicking for them and got contributions from everyone across the board. Here is what Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had to say after the game:

"Obviously really pleased with the way we played. One of the more complete games we've probably played this year."

Top Plays ... and plenty of 'em!



Today's 37-point win over #23 Louisville is Wisconsin's largest over an AP Top-25 team in school history pic.twitter.com/PsfBRyl1dC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 19, 2020

In the Badgers' record-breaking win, they shot the three-ball extremely well. Wisconsin made 10 three-pointers on 59% shooting.

The Wisconsin Badgers will look to keep up their great performance heading into Big 12 play.

Key Player - Micah Potter

Rhode Island v Wisconsin

Micah Potter is the key player for the Wisconsin Badgers. The senior forward is shooting 54.2% from the field this season and led the team in points against Louisville, with 20.

Potter will likely continue his high-scoring percentage against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and carry the Badgers to their seventh victory.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D'mitrik Trice, Brad Davison

Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a victory where they scored 110 points. In the game, the Cornhuskers shot over 55% from the field and only allowed their opponents, the Doane Tigers, to convert on 29% of their attempts.

The Cornhuskers will try to maintain their proficient shooting percentage against a much more difficult opponent on Tuesday night.

Key Player - Teddy Allen

Nebraska v Ohio State

Teddy Allen is the key player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The junior guard is the leading scorer for the Cornhuskers with 18.3 points. He also averages an additional 5.7 rebounds per game.

Allen will have to notch up his play to give Nebraska a chance against the Badgers.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Predicted Lineup

Lat Mayen, Teddy Allen, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will win easily against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and will likely move up in the AP poll based on their recent performance against the Cardinals.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1.