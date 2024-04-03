“2nd overall pick?”: WNBA fans ponder Angel Reese’s prospects as she declares for draft

Following LSU's loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Angel Reese had a decision to make regarding her future. Instead of returning to college for one final season, she decided to put her name in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Expand Tweet

Reese has been one of the top stars in college basketball for years as she takes on a new challenge. Following the big announcement, fans have started debating on where the LSU star could end up getting selected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have poured in on social media with an array of options for Angel Reese's draft projection. Some reckon she could go as high as No. 1 overall, while others have her at the back end of the top-10.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Think she declared in the 3rd quarter against Iowa to be honest," X user @UndraftedRooks wrote.

"Only to get drafted lower than Clark," X user @Christo13486762 said.

"#1 pick," said @Inshallah_5ive on X.

"Post her accomplishments and awards so ppl can get some context of how great she is. Show that stat sheet!" wrote X user @AnthonyBibbs19.

Across four college seasons, Resse averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Her biggest accomplishment was leading LSU to a national championship in 2023.

Where does Angel Reese fall in WNBA mock drafts?

Fans might feel that Angel Reese is worthy of a top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but recent mocks don't have it falling that way. Most experts have her going either at No. 7 to the Minnesota Lynx or No. 8 to the Chicago Sky.

The name at the top of all WNBA draft boards is Reese's biggest rival of the last two years. While she hasn't officially declared yet, Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first player taken come draft night. Fresh off her battle with Reese and LSU, Clark is preparing for Iowa's Final Four matchup.

After Clark, one of the other top prospects in the upcoming WNBA draft is Standford forward Cameron Brink. She's coming off a senior season in which she averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Among the other names projected to be selected ahead of Angel Reese include Rickea Jackson of Tennesse and South Carolina's Kamilla Cordoso.

The Lynx are coming off a season where they finished tied for the fifth-best record in the WNBA at 19-21. They are led by Napheesa Cooper, who averaged 21.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG last season.

As for the Chicago Sky, they weren't far behind the Lynx in eighth place. They had just one less win on the year, finishing with an 18-22 record. Their top player is Kahleah Cooper, who posted averages of 18.7 PPG and 2.0 APG in 2023.