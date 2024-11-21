5-Star Recruit Keeley Parks Commits to Kansas Jayhawks’ 2025 Class

Perhaps the best women's basketball player left among this year's crop of heavily recruited high schoolers, Keeley Parks is joining Kansas for the 2025 season.

Parks broke the news she would be joining the Jayhawks via Instagram, writing she is "so excited to possibly become a Jayhawk." Her commitment is a big win for Kansas women's basketball and head coach Brandon Schneider.

Parks is a 5-10 guard from Norman, Oklahoma. One of the most sought after five-star prospects in the class, she's a premier guard. A proven scorer with solid playmaking skills, she's also proven herself to be the complete package on defense. Following a recruitment process that included attention from a wide array of major programs, Parks ultimately decided to spurn her hometown program for Kansas.

"Kansas feels like home," said Parks. "The coaching staff shows me how much they believe in my potential and how I can grow both as a player and as a person there."

Head coach Brandon Schneider was thrilled to welcome Parks to the Jayhawks family.

“Keeley is a phenomenal athlete and an even better teammate,” he said. “She’s going to bring so much to our program on and off the court. We’re lucky to have her.”

Parks' future with Kansas

Keeley Parks will likely be an immediate contributor for the Jayhawks. Fans and pundits are already making predictions she is going to elevate the program within the Big 12 conference right away.

For Parks, it is another step closer to realizing her dream of being the best in college basketball and beyond.

"I am excited to be part of something special," she said. "Kansas is the ideal place for me to develop, compete, and succeed."

