Angel Reese opens up on Drake and Future sliding into her DMs

Angel Reese achieved national stardom as she led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship victory in the most-watched NCAA women's basketball game of all-time. The Tigers forward revealed that she has received congratulatory DMs from several celebrities, including hip-hop superstars Drake and Future.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Reese stated:

"I'm going to say all congratulations [messages] to clear the air because I know how it gets... Drake, Future. They just congratulated me. Congratulations. These are all congratulations. DJ Khaled. French Montana."

The Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy joked that Drake and Future are two of the celebrities Reese needs to avoid.

Check out the full interaction between Angel Reese and The Breakfast Club hosts below:

Reese appears to be taking her newfound stardom in stride. For a collegiate athlete who is not even old enough to legally purchase a drink, receiving congratulatory messages from two of the biggest musicians on the planet had to have been a very surreal moment. The LSU Tigers star took to Twitter to clarify the intentions of the hip-hop stars, stating:

"SAYING CONGRATULATIONS…. here we go AGAIN😭🤣🤣🤣"

Check out Angel Reese's tweet below:

When is Angel Reese eligible for the WNBA Draft?

Angel Reese is coming off of the best season of her collegiate career. In addition to winning the National Championship, she was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player and a consensus first-team All-American. Reese averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Her rivalry with Caitlin Clark brought more attention to women's college basketball than the sport has likely ever seen. The two stars could once again be on a collision course as both are set to return to the NCAA for at least one more season.

WNBA rules stipulate that a player must be 22 years of age or set to turn 22 years old, during the calendar year of the WNBA Draft. Reese will not turn 21 until next month, meaning that she will not be eligible to enter the WNBA until 2024, at the earliest. Before setting her sights on her professional career, Reese will look to lead the LSU Tigers to another National Championship. She is currently a safe choice to be a top-three selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

