Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning that Bronny James had committed to USC. The news began to make the rounds on social media. However, at the same time eagle-eyed users noted the source and quickly questioned its legitimacy. As it turns out, the original source for the Tweet was none other than Buttcrack Sports.

The Buttcrack Sports account is, of course, notorious for generating fake news that has baited NBA players themselves into falling for their fake news. The news of Bronny James committing to USC seems to be their latest bit of content.

As the parody account proudly states in its Twitter bio, they are the "least trustable sports news." Pinned at the top of the account is a Tweet where Trae Young fell for a fake quote from Draymond Green the page had generated. Young was irked by the fake quote from Green, who "took aim" at a recent poor performance from the Hawks star.

As it turns out, Bronny James has yet to commit to playing for a college. So far, it sounds as though he has narrowed his decision down to three teams: Oregon, Ohio State and USC. During a recent interview with USA Today, he spoke about the recruitment process:

"It's fun times. It's good to joke with them. Talking to them, talking to coaches, it's good to know that they want me there with them. But at the end of the day, it's my decision, and I need to make the right one for me."

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Bronny James

Bronny James' evolution, and how other young players have also tried to recruit him

As it turns out, coaches aren't the only ones recruiting Bronny James. Other young players have been trying to persuade him to team up in college. Both Oregon's Jackson Shelstad and USC's Isaiah Collier have been trying to pitch James on playing together.

Although he and Shelstad hadn't met as of April 6, Bronny is a fan of his game, something that has Oregon fans hopeful that James will ultimately commit to the Ducks. During an interview with SBLive, he spoke to media members:

"Me and Jackson are still trying to meet each other. He’s a cool dude. I like talking to him and stuff. We’ve been talking about Oregon and stuff. I like his game a lot. He can shoot the ball well. Fast point guard. Makes smart decisions. Everyone likes to play with a good point guard that can make good decisions."

Given the surge in play from Bronny over the years, and the evolution of his game into a truly impressive 3-and-D player, it's no wonder so many teams want him. With Bronny potentially being a one-and-done player so he can play with his father in the NBA, only time will tell how things will play out.

Chipotle Clash Of Champions: Sierra Canyon vs. Minnehana Academy

