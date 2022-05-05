"I’d pay any amount of money to give Skip a 10-foot head start and let me do this to him" - Former NBA champion mocks Skip Bayless for suggesting Dillon Brooks' foul was soft

Intensity has always been a notch higher when it comes to the NBA playoffs. The series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors is a testament to that factor. However, being mindful of injuries that can cause long-term damage is the duty of every player in the NBA.

The Western Conference semi-final between the second and third seed has been fiery, with flagrant fouls being dealt in both games. Skip Bayless went on record on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” to downplay Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II – calling it nothing more than a brush to his head.

A video of Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe arguing recently surfaced on Twitter. Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson found it hilarious, and responded by taking a shot at Skip Bayless. He said:

“I’d pay any amount of money to give Skip a 10-foot head start and let me do this to him. THEN DECIDE WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT IT.”

The incident in question occurred early in the first quarter of Game 2, with both players exiting early. Payton landed awkwardly on his shoulder, sustaining a fractured left elbow – but made both his free-throws before leaving the floor. Dillon Brooks, on the other hand, was sent to the locker room immediately after his hard foul was ruled to be a Flagrant 2 foul.

Gary Payton II plays an important role for the Warriors, guarding the perimeter effectively. He can also drive the ball in when required, helping the team on the offensive end as well. However, they have players who can step in to fill his role.

The Warriors-Grizzlies series is now tied at one apiece, with the Warriors stealing Game 1 at home. The Grizzlies will need to win at least one of their next two games on the road to maintain parity in the series.

Experienced versus talented in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Celtics’ youngsters made a statement in the 2022 NBA playoffs, clean-sweeping an experienced Brooklyn Nets squad in the first-round. The Cs put on a defensive showcase, limiting Kevin Durant’s contribution – and in turn handicapping the Nets. Jayson Tatum outshined Durant throughout the series.

The scenario of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies is a bit similar. It is a case of an experienced team going up against a team that hardly has any playoff experience. Unlike the Nets, the Warriors are a more balanced roster. But the Grizzlies proved in Game 2 that they can handle their own against a team that won three championships not too long ago.

Ja Morant has been one of the best stories in the NBA this season, displaying speed and explosiveness. In the playoffs, he has taken his game to another level – showing his ability to convert buckets in late-game situations. He has put up 14.5 points in the fourth quarter – in two games against the Warriors.

This series is easily among the top few match-ups of the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far, and is rightfully level at one apiece.

