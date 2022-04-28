"He had an unbelievable season in Year 19 and it didn't impact winning" - Rob Parker refuses to blame LeBron James for LA Lakers' struggles this season

Rob Parker stated that the LA Lakers' failure to succeed despite LeBron James' stellar individual season was shocking. Parker and Chris Broussard are part of 'The Odd couple' podcast. They made some interesting points in their discussion about the Purple and Gold's disappointing season.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 6.2 APG in 56 appearances. He finished second in the race for the scoring title and did absolutely everything to help the LA Lakers win. Despite that, the team looked dysfunctional right from the start and failed to gel together, which resulted in them finishing with a 33-49 record.

Speaking about their failure despite James' stellar individual season, Parker said:

"When you think about the season that LeBron James had, he averaged 30 points, Chris, he had an unbelievable season in Year 19 and it didn't impact winning, shocking, and I just gave you the stat, they didn't win back to back games since January 7 until the final two games with LeBron James on your team."

LeBron James faced multiple injury issues at the start of the season. However, when he was back, the four-time NBA champion was terrific. His scoring average this season has been the second-best for him in his 19-year-long NBA career. The kid from Akron was deeply disappointed by the team's failure, but there is no denying the fact that he gave it his all.

James averaged 37.2 PPG, which is the third most for a player in the league. Many have slammed him for his part in bringing the struggling Russell Westbrook into the organization. However, the nine-time All-Star started to perform well towards the end, and even with that, the team failed to bag wins.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane The Lakers picked up a much-needed win over the Warriors as LeBron James dropped 56 points, including this thunderous dunk off a Malik Monk lob in crunchtime. @Sean_Davi breaks down the play of the game for @LakersNation The Lakers picked up a much-needed win over the Warriors as LeBron James dropped 56 points, including this thunderous dunk off a Malik Monk lob in crunchtime. @Sean_Davi breaks down the play of the game for @LakersNation https://t.co/UZVDeMgWfr

The 2021-22 Lakers team will go down as one of the most disappointing stories in the league. They had all the star power required to excel but failed to do so. The front office has some big decisions to make. If they take the right calls and LeBron James is able to produce another big season next term, the LA Lakers could bounce back and silence a few critics.

Can the LeBron James led LA Lakers bounce back strongly from the disappointment of missing the playoffs this season?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron James has missed the playoffs only four times in his career and two of those times have been with the LA Lakers. Although he has won a championship in LA, the King has faced major disappointments in the playoffs as part of the Lakers.

Per Sources @PerSources LeBron James is still the best player in the game in my opinion. Last night, the score was 94-89 Jazz lead. LeBron James would score 10 straight.



LeBron James:

- 3:17 layup

- 2:57 3P

- 2:08 dunk

- 1:24 3P

Score: 96-99 Lakers lead. LeBron James is still the best player in the game in my opinion. Last night, the score was 94-89 Jazz lead. LeBron James would score 10 straight.LeBron James:- 3:17 layup- 2:57 3P- 2:08 dunk- 1:24 3PScore: 96-99 Lakers lead. https://t.co/owkxjaz9xw

Just a year after winning the championship, the purple and gold were knocked out in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. They went into the offseason with renewed spirit and made some big signings for the 2021-22 season, but that move proved to be a big failure.

Going into year 20, LeBron James would certainly want to add a few more championships before he decides to call it quits. He has expressed his desire to continue playing with the team from LA, but if he has to succeed with the Laker organization, the team will have to make some major changes to their roster.

Reports have suggested that Russell Westbrook will be on his way out, and if that news comes to be true, the Lakers can certainly go into the market and bring in some brilliant role players. Having lost Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the team did not function well; which is why getting in quality role players is essential for them.

NBA @NBA



LeBron James and



presented by YouTube TV MUST-SEE NBA FINALS GAME 5 ON ABC RIGHT NOW!LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop in transition! #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV MUST-SEE NBA FINALS GAME 5 ON ABC RIGHT NOW! 🚨📺LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop in transition! 💥#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV https://t.co/qPE5t8w3rq

James has proven that he is still capable of playing at the highest level and Anthony Davis is also a quality big that has proven his mettle over the years. The two were the difference makers when the Lakers won the championship and if the right pieces are around them, the duo are still capable of doing something big.

