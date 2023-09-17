"SHEDEUR YOU'RE A PROBLEM": LeBron James reacts to Colorado QB snatching a last-minute victory from Jay Norvell's hands in Week 3

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders put on a show on Saturday, impressing superstar athletes such as LeBron James. The Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams faced off in a highly-anticipated game.

Deion Sanders was one of the draws for this game, and the Buffaloes are an intriguing team this season.

Shedeur Sanders led the way with four touchdowns and an interception, which caught the attention of NBA stars, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James took to Twitter/X:

"SHEDEUR YOU’RE A PROBLEM!!!! "

The "Greek Freak," who isn't a frequent follower of American football, was also impressed by the game:

"I don't watch football but that was a heck of a game"

The matchup was intense, as the Buffaloes got past the Rams in double overtime. The Buffaloes, coming off two big wins to start their season, were optimistic ahead of the game, while the Rams sought their first win of the campaign.

The game was attended by multiple big-time athletes, such as Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Travis Hunter also received praise from the LeBron James

Travis Hunter, who recorded two receptions for 21 yards, also caught LeBron James' eye, and he praised the 20-year-old. James, who was posting his reactions live, was excited watching this matchup.

" 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Travis Hunter"

Colorado football fans witnessed the first Rocky Mountain showdown in four years, and it delivered. The Buffaloes took the game, 43-35, in double overtime. This was probably the most intense game of the college football season so far, and the spark between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell heightened the build-up.

The Buffaloes now move to a 3-0 record, and are one of the most commanding teams in the Pac-12.