Watch: Ochai Agbaji does the "raise the roof" celebration in David McCormack's honor as the stars explode for 21 and 25 points in Kansas' Final 4 win vs Villanova

Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack elevated the Kansas Jayhawks over the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 on Saturday with their outstanding performances. Afterward, Agbaji took the time to celebrate in his teammate's honor.

Winning the Final Four requires star players to have star performances, and Kansas got those from Agbaji and McCormack.

The win puts the Jayhawks, the only No. 1 seed to reach the Final Four, into the national championship game on Monday. Kansas' run comes two years after the team was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, only to have the event canceled because of the pandemic.

A memorable win prompted a special celebration from Agbaji, who was a sophomore on that team.

Agbaji's raise the roof celebration was in honor of McCormack, who was Kansas' best player on Saturday. Agbaji also gave high praise for what his teammate McCormack brought.

Rob Collins @RCFOX4KC Ochai Agbaji ends the KU media conference with a "raise the roof" gesture in honor of David McCormack. #kubball Ochai Agbaji ends the KU media conference with a "raise the roof" gesture in honor of David McCormack. #kubball

Not only did McCormack bring the scoring for the Jayhawks with a team-high 25 points, but he also brought energy to his team.

At this stage of March Madness, energy is a crucial component. The players have played some of the most demanding basketball of the season over the past few weeks. McCormack's energy was crucial to his performance and the performance of his teammates.

One of Agbaji and McCormack's former teammates was the inspiration for the "raise the roof" celebration.

Udoka Azubuike, who plays for the Utah Jazz, was a teammate of Agbaji and McCormack during the 2020 season. Given that Azubuike never got to play in his last tournament, it adds to the importance of the celebration.

Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack were crucial to Kansas

Kansas advanced into the national championship game with their win on Saturday.

With Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack leading Kansas into the national championship game, they have time to celebrate and prepare for their last game of the season. Agbaji, in particular, has been playing his best basketball at the end of March Madness.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Big 12 Player of the Year is playing his best basketball of the tournament at the right time.



Ochai Agbaji's first 3 games:



10.3 PPG, 2-12 3-PT FG



Ochai Agbaji's last 2 games:



19.5 PPG, 8-9 3-PT FG The Big 12 Player of the Year is playing his best basketball of the tournament at the right time.Ochai Agbaji's first 3 games:10.3 PPG, 2-12 3-PT FGOchai Agbaji's last 2 games:19.5 PPG, 8-9 3-PT FG https://t.co/BRT4LJ8e6C

If Agbaji and McCormack have one more spectacular performance left in the tank, they could find themselves raising a trophy. Kansas would then raise a championship banner for the second time under coach Bill Self.

They will draw a difficult matchup in the national championship game, but Agbaji and McCormack appear ready to lead Kansas on college basketball's biggest stage.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

