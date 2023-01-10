Reports: Xavier Castaneda is probable for Akron Zips against Bowling Green

Akron team captain Xavier Castaneda is on course to return on Tuesday night, when the Zips face Akron. The senior guard, who leads by example and with his voice, missed the first two games of the Mid-American Conference schedule with a hand injury.

Castaneda averaged 25.6 points per game during December as Akron (9-1, 1-1 MAC) went 5-1, but the Zips split their first two conference games without him.

When asked about Castaneda's progress, Akron coach John Groce said:

"He practiced. Went full go, full contact, but we're stuck trying to figure out how all that feels."

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein tweeted that Castaneda "will be a game-time decision."

Castaneda's presence is essential for the Zips to stay afloat in the MAC this season. A tough 70-63 loss to surging Ball State (11-4, 2-0) on Friday showed the void when Castaneda was not on the floor leading the team. Ball State and Bowling Green (8-7, 2-0) are among the four teams still undefeated in the early conference season, joining Kent (12-3, 2-0) and Buffalo (8-7, 2-0).

"I thought both teams were really physical, and I thought our freshmen were a part of that physicality," Groce said about the Ball State game. "So, I was pleased with our freshmen in terms of the growth and progress they made. But obviously, they need to take some more steps."

Xavier Castaneda is a smooth shooter from beyond the arc, and if he heats up, it can be trouble. He has a knack for knowing how to get to his spots and elevates Akron from a team that could squeak into the tournament to one that could reach the Round of 32. Hopefully for Akron, Castaneda can come back and lead this team to success in a matchup against Bowling Green on the road.

