SABA Women’s Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after Maldives vs Nepal

The Maldives have retained second place in the SABA Women's Championship 2025 points table with two points following their 53-46 victory over Nepal at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Monday, February 25. They have a point difference of -88, having scored 78 points and conceded 166 points.

Meanwhile, Nepal are placed at the bottom of the SABA Women's Championship 2025 standings with two losses from as many matches. The two-time silver medalist have crashed out of the tournament and will settle with the bronze medal. They have two points and a point difference of -88, scoring 78 times and conceding 166 points.

India, on the other hand, are top of the points table with two points and a point difference of 81, having scored 113 points and conceded 31 points. They will take on Maldives in the final group-stage encounter in the 2025 edition of the SABA Women's Championship in New Delhi.

In the previous match, Maldives defeated Nepal 53-46 in the second game of the tournament. They won the first quarter 9-4 and bagged the second quarter too with a score of 17-11. Nepal had a great third half, clinching it 17-8, while the Maldives won the fourth set 19-14.

Hosts India will face Maldives in the summit clash of the Basketball SABA Women's Championship 2025 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 26.

Which teams have competed in the Basketball SABA Women's Championship?

Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka decided not to participate in the third edition of the tournament. Bangladesh competed in the inaugural edition in 2016, while Bhutan and Sri Lanka competed in 2016 and 2022.

Maldives and Nepal have also made two appearances in the tournament, while India are making their maiden appearance at the SABA Women's Championship.

