Texas Tech Red Raiders vs LSU Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - Jan 30, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the LSU Tigers for a Big 12 - SEC matchup Saturday night. Both teams are looking for a win heading into selection time for College Basketball's March Madness.

Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4 Big 12) is coming off a tough 88-87 loss to No. 11 West Virginia on Monday night, as the Tigers (11-4, 6-3 SEC) were able to cap their 78-66 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs LSU Tigers - NCAA Men's College Basketball

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan 30th, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Mac McClung of Texas Tech Red Raiders

After a defensive collapse to West Virginia on Monday, Texas Tech coach Chris Bears was disappointed.

"We didn't execute on defense down the stretch," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said of allowing a season worst point total on Monday. "Obviously, we scored enough points to win. But both ends of the floor are connected with each other," he said.

Texas Tech has been known for their lock-down defensive scheming all year, as they hold their opponents to 61.7 points per game (15th in the country).

The team is has placed top 10 in AP's top 25 poll under coach Beard, as the team started off at No. 14 in AP's top 25 2020-21 preseason listings.

Coming into this game, there is optimism for a Texas Tech offense facing a questionable Tigers defense that's had some slight issues this season. The Tigers have allowed an average of 73.9 points per game and ranking 118th against opposing teams allowing 1.037 points per possession.

Texas Tech is now 4-3 in SEC - Big 12 matchups this season.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Despite the loss on Monday, McClung was able to catch on fire - scoring 24 of his season-high 30 points in the second half. The senior guard is now averaging 17.0 points per game and averaging 25.3 points per game in Texas Tech's last 3 contest.

McClung also scored 24 points against No. 2 Baylor and 22 points against No. 5 Texas. He now leads Big 12 in scoring at 21.0 points per game in conference play.

Mac McClung put up 30 last night! pic.twitter.com/VFoKDFpOOT — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 26, 2021

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, G Micah Peavy, G Kevin McCullar

LSU Tigers Preview

LSU Tigers' #24 Cameron Johnson taking a jump-shot

The Tigers were on fire in the beginning of the season, winning 9 of their 10 games in late November and were arguably the most talked-about team in College Basketball at that time.

They then unexpectedly came to semi-halt. With the team's recent devastating 105-75 loss to Alabama on Jan. 19 and an 82-69 loss to Kentucky four days later, the team needed answers fast.

On Tuesday, hungry for a win, the Tigers were able to snap their 2-game losing streak to Texas A&M with a 78-66 victory.

The Tigers will look to get their fast-paced offense going against a tough Red Raiders defense, as they stand second in SEC scoring with 83.7 points per game. Hosting on Saturday night, the team only suffered their lone home loss to Alabama this season.

Key Player - Cameron Thomas

SEC's leading scorer in Cameron Thomas will look to shake things up Saturday night. The bonafide scoring freshman guard is having an outstanding season, averaging 22.1 points per game.

Despite only shooting an average of 28% from three on 40% shooting for the season, Thomas came up big with 28 points against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

🐯 28 Pts

🐯 4 Reb

🐯 4 Ast



Cam Thomas doing Cam Thomas things. @LSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/zfFVwYVUFy — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 27, 2021

LSU Tigers' Predicted Lineup

G Cameron Thomas, F Mwani Wilkinson, F Trendon Watford, F Darius Days, G Javonte Smart

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs LSU Tigers Prediction

Texas Tech will likely come up with a win Saturday night. The team will look to apply pressure on the Tigers defense that has looked erratic all season.

In contrast, that is not the case for Texas Tech as their defense will also look to apply pressure on the Tigers. According to Texastech.com, the team outscored their first 16 opponents by a combined 575-448 margin.

Expect Mac McClung to be effective for Texas Tech Saturday.

Where to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs LSU Tigers

The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2