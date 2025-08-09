"They should waive JJQ" - WNBA fans frustrated by Paige Bueckers' backup's mounting turnover problem

With Paige Bueckers nursing a back injury, the Dallas Wings lost their fourth straight game on Friday. Several fans were frustrated with rookie guard JJ Quinerly, who serves as Bueckers' primary backup.The Wings lost 88-77 to the New York Liberty on Friday in Arlington, Texas. In the team's previous meeting on Tuesday in Brooklyn, the Liberty won 85-76. That game was also where Bueckers suffered an injury that forced her to miss the rematch at home.Fans on Reddit reacted to the game's result. One fan noted the impressive performance of guard Grace Berger, saying that the Wings should waive Quinerly to open a roster spot for Berger. Quinerly finished the game with four points and four turnovers in 10 minutes.&quot;The second best PG on the Wings is a player on her third seven-day hardship contract. I've seen enough. They need to sign Grace. If they have to cut someone to make it happen, they should waive JJQ. Grace led the Wings in steals, rebounds and assists tonight. She only had 1 turnover. JJQ had 4 turnovers in 10 minutes,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Grace was hustling out there. Plenty of hockey assists. Fun second half,&quot; another fan said.Other fans criticized the Wings' rotation, while praising Aziaha James, Maddy Siegrist and Myisha Hines-Allen.&quot;That man really didn’t play James more than six minutes (and he played her at PG when she was in). wtf is his problem,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Well that could’ve been much worse, positives were Maddy, Grace and MHA (except for that foul on the three…). I'm still so confused about Zaza's minutes though,&quot; a fan commented.Other fans praised the Wings' efforts. Dallas trailed by as much as 19 in the first half against New York, but the Wings trimmed the lead to single digits several times in the second half.&quot;Good fight in the 2nd half. I might be on MHA’s *ss sometimes but she had really good mins this game. Grace was also pretty good,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Honestly, this is pretty good for the Wings. They really kept it close. Good for them,&quot; another fan posted.Quinerly, who is one of the four Wings rookies, averages 1.4 turnovers in 29 games. The 5-foot-8 guard is averaging 2.2 turnovers in the last 14 games, in which she started 13 games.Quinerly was removed from the starting lineup on Friday and did not play more than 10 minutes in the back-to-back games against New York. She averaged 25.9 minutes per game in her 12 starts before that.Paige Bueckers could make a return in Wings' next gameThe Dallas Wings announced Saturday that Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paige Bueckers is &quot;probable&quot; for their game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.Myisha Hines-Allen, who is nursing an ankle injury, is also listed as &quot;probable.&quot; Meanwhile, Ty Harris remains out as she is expected to miss the rest of the season.Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on 45.7% shooting in 24 games. The Wings (8-23) are No. 11 in the WNBA. Amid a disappointing campaign, fans are hoping Dallas could pull some upset wins in the final stretch of the season.