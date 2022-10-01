Top 5 NBA stars to have appeared on Trevor Noah's show featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry, and more

As two of the NBA's biggest faces, LeBron James and Steph Curry are constantly making appearances outside of basketball. It is one of the many things that comes with being a superstar.

Among the things stars do off the court is appear on TV for interviews. A common place you can see stars like James and Curry is Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show." Here is a list of the top five NBA players to have made an appearance on the program.

5) Jimmy Butler

Kicking off the list is Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler. He joined Noah shortly after he made the decision to depart from the Philadelphia 76ers and make his way to South Beach.

Among the biggest reasons why Butler made the jump is the famous "Heat Culture." He felt that the system they built there was a perfect fit for him and his personality.

4) Draymond Green

The most recent NBA player to make an appearance on the show is Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. His appearance came fresh off the Warriors' championship win over the Boston Celtics last season.

One of the main topics discussed was how everyone counted out Golden State heading into the campaign. Green opened up on how he felt people looked down on the team more now than they did before their first title in 2015.

3) Steph Curry

While there wasn't much basketball to talk about at the time, Steph Curry joined Noah as a guest virtually during the lockdown. Some of the things discussed were Curry's golf skills and the growth of his clothing brand with Under Armour.

Games might not have been going on, but the jam-packed 2021 season was right around the corner. After not partaking in the NBA Bubble, Curry spoke about how anxious and excited he was to get back in the mix.

2) LeBron James

When it comes to making the most of their platform, LeBron James should be at the top of the list. Along with having multiple successful business ventures, he has also done a ton to help his community.

The biggest thing James has done off the court is his "I Promise" school is Cleveland. While on the show, he spoke about how important the project is to him. James also spoke about the opportunity it provides parents to give their children proper education.

1) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Another NBA player who has gone above and beyond with his platform is LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He joined Noah to promote his book "Becoming Kareem," which details the major events of his life and Hall of Fame career.

