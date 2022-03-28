"I just desperately wanted this for them; I love these guys so much" - An emotional Hubert Davis cries tears of joy as his 8th-seeded UNC qualify for Final 4 of March Madness and set up a showdown with Duke

North Carolina and coach Hubert Davis beat this year's Cinderella team, the Saint Peter's Peacocks 69-49 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four.

The victory left the first-year coach overcome with emotion.

Unranked North Carolina (28-9) will play its rival, the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-6) in the second national semifinal Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Reaching the Final Four is something every college basketball coach wants to achieve. North Carolina Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis was able to achieve that goal in his first season as head coach.

Even more touching, he made the moment about his players and how much he wanted them to have the Final Four experience. Getting to a Final Four is always important at UNC, which holds the record for Final Four appearances (21). But for a team that was on the bubble a month ago, the accomplishment meant even more.

The coach's happiness and love for his team brought him to tears. Emotional moments like this are a part of March Madness his players will remember after the season is over. College basketball is all about coaches and players achieving moments like this one.

While the moment is memorable for Davis and the school, the story is not over yet. A game against Duke for a chance at a national championship game awaits them.

Hubert Davis leads UNC into a Final Four for the ages

The first weekend in April will see four of the most extensive and most successful programs in college basketball compete for a national championship.

The UNC Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils will face off to earn a spot in the national championship game. Villanova and Kansas play in the other semifinal.

This time, the stakes are different for Duke and North Carolina than any of their previous encounters.

The battle for Tobacco Road has long meant everything in the state of North Carolina, but now the clash means even more. In addition to a spot in the national championship game hanging in the balance, pride is also at stake.

UNC's coach Hubert Davis will get the opportunity to end the career of Duke's Coach K, as Mike Krzyzewski is retiring.

Given that UNC has already handed Duke an "unacceptable" 94-81 defeat in Coach K's last home game, a UNC Final Four win would be intolerable for Duke.

If UNC can go on to win a national championship and retire Coach K in Davis' first year, the season will be sensational for the Tar Heels.

