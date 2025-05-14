"Walking in like Caitlin Clark": Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics had Isiah Thomas drawing stunning parallel to Fever superstar

On Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers marched into enemy territory and handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 114-105 loss, ending the Cavs' hopes of making a run at the NBA Finals.

After the game, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas spoke on the NBA TV postgame show about Haliburton's impressive play throughout the closeout game, comparing him to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

"At the start of the game, when he walked in, I said, ‘He’s walking in like Caitlin Clark,'" Thomas said. ... "The way he played the game tonight, this is a Caitlin Clark-type of game — spreading the floor, right? He knocked down the 3, he kept the pace, and not only did he keep the pace, he controlled the tempo, he got everybody involved."

Throughout 36 minutes of action, Haliburton logged 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 6-10 from beyond the arc and 10-15 from the floor.

Clark, often seen at Pacers games, did not travel to Cleveland on Tuesday as she prepares for the 2025 WNBA season, which will tip off on Saturday.

Isiah Thomas believes Caitlin Clark-Tyrese Haliburton connection has led to Pacers guard playing like WNBA superstar

Since joining the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, have established a relationship with Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade.

In September, Haliburton told the media that he, his girlfriend, Clark and McCaffery all have a group chat that they talk in.

Then, just a few months later, Haliburton named Clark his favorite athlete during a video released on social media.

The way Isiah Thomas sees things, this friendship with Clark may have led to Haliburton playing like the Fever star.

"I think Haliburton watching Caitlin, and their relationship, you know being fans of each other, I see a lot of her game in his game, right now,” Thomas said on the NBA TV postgame show on Tuesday.

Now, Haliburton and the Pacers will have a chance to collide with the winner of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series, which could wrap up tonight if the Knicks get the job done.

