Who is Denny Crum married to? All about his wife and kids as legendary Louisville basketball coach dies aged 86

Former Louisville head coach Denny Crum passed away on May 9 at the age of 86. Crum was in charge of the Cardinals' basketball program from 1971 to 2001, winning two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Louisville president Kim Schatzel announced his death on Tuesday, noting that he passed away at his home Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

"The University of Louisville, our community and college basketball fans everywhere have lost a legend in Coach Denny Crum," Schatzel, said. "Whether he was leading his beloved Cardinal teams, representing the university with alumni and friends or supporting the many community organizations that counted on his generous spirit and enthusiasm, Coach Crum left a legacy that is unmatched."

"He will be remembered not only for the many wins and championships, but also for his calm demeanor, warm sense of humor and deep love for his adopted hometown and its people. Our lives are better for having known him. Our hearts go out to Susan and the entire Crum family."

Denny Crum was survived by his third wife, Susan Sweeney. They have been married since 2001, but have no children together. He did have three children from his previous two marriages.

Sweeney was a news anchor and reporter for Louisville television station WDRB in Louisville from 2001 to 2006. She went to become an announcer and news anchor for WFPL, a public public radio station also in Louisville. She worked there until her retirement in 1998.

Meanwhile, Crum was first married to Joyce Elaine Lunsford in 1951 and they had two children together, a daughter named Cynthia and a son named Steven. His second marriage was to Joyce Phillips in 1977 and it resulted to one son, Robert Scott.

Denny Crum's coaching resume

Denny Crum at the 2016 Naismith Awards Brunch

Denny Crum's coaching career started after his graduation from UCLA in 1959. He played for John Wooden and the Bruins before becoming the team's freshman coach for two years. He became the assistant coach at Los Angeles Pierce College in 1961 and was promoted to head coach in 1963.

Crum returned to UCLA in 1967 to serve as an assistant under Wooden until 1971. He then took over Louisville's basketball program and turned into a powerhouse for the next 30 years. He compiled a record of 675–295 at the time of his retirement in 2001.

The Cardinals won the NCAA championship in 1980 and 1986, and made the Final Four six times. Louisville missed the tournament just seven times in 30 years under Crum's leadership. He was inducted to the Naismisth Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

