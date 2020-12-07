Creighton Bluejays vs Kansas Jayhawks Prediction & Match Preview- December 8, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: No. 9 Creighton Bluejays vs No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks - NCAA Men's Basketball- Big East/Big 12 Challenge

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 8 at 4PM CST

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, in a game that is expected to be closely contested between two very talented teams. Kansas hopes to hand Creighton their first loss of the season and continue their 4-game win streak.

Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Kansas Jayhawks lost their season opener to the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs, but did manage to find their stride in the following games. A nail-biter with North Dakota State came down to the final minutes, but the Jayhawks made big plays in clutch time and to secure a 61-65 victory. This is always the sign of a disciplined team; composure in pressure-filled moments.

Kansas v Texas Tech

Key Player: Ochai Agbaji- G

Kansas Jayhawks will count on production from Junior G Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji is averaging over 16 points, with 2 assists and 3 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old has been the catalyst of Kansas Jayhawks offense, and will look to continue his good form into the blockbuster encounter on Tuesday.

The Kansas Jayhawks will need another big night from Freshman F Jalen Wilson, and will hope for more breakout performances off the bench in order to dismantle the in-from Creighton Bluejays. During to the game, keep an eye on Junior F Tyon Grant-Foster, who is expected to be handed more minutes following his game-saving block on last Saturday.

Kansas Jayhawks Predicted Lineup

Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack

Creighton Bluejays Preview

There is little doubt that Creighton Bluejays will present a very tough matchup for Kansas. The away team is expected to spread the court with shooters and bring the high-intensity pace of Big East basketball, so expect to see the durability of the Jayhawks put to the test.

Creighton Bluejays currently sits atop the stacked Big East conference, tied with Xavier, UConn, and Butler.

#13 Christian Bishop; Creighton v Villanova

Key Player: Christian Bishop- F

Creighton Bluejays Junior F Christian Bishop is on a tear this season, averaging 15 points in just 17 minutes, while shooting 81% from the field and 91% from the free-throw line. Despite being given minimal minutes, Bishop has proven to be one of the most efficient scorers in all of NCAA college basketball.

The Big East Conference won the season series against Big 12 teams in the 2019-20 season, and sent 6 teams to the National Tournament. Creighton Bluejays have a 4-7 record against top 10 opponents under head coach Greg McDermott.

Kansas proves to thrive in these situations, and currently hold an impressive streak against top 10 teams. The Jayhawks are 13-3 when playing top-10 teams at home, and carry a nine-game win streak against top-10 teams.

Creighton Bluejays Predicted Lineup:

Christian Bishop, Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski, Mitchell Ballock, Denzel Mahoney.

Creighton vs Kansas Prediction:

The fast paced, high powered Creighton Bluejays will bust out of the gate with a strong first half, but it will not be enough against the Kansas Jayhawks' solid shooters and paint-patrolling bigs. Kansas Jayhawks: 82- Creighton Bluejays: 74

How to Watch Creighton vs Kansas:

The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 4PM CST and on the WatchESPN App.