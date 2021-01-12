North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Florida State Seminoles Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting their ACC rival NC State Wolfpack for what is shaping up to be a very close battle. The Seminoles have had each of their past two scheduled games cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, and will be eager to get back on the court this Wednesday. The Wolfpack have lost their last two games, but are right on the verge of contending in the ACC.

Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

_________________________________________________________________

NC State Wolfpack Preview

North Carolina State v Duke

The NC State Wolfpack have started their season hot, but have lost their last two games and carry a 6-3 overall record into Wednesday's matchup with the Florida State Seminoles. TNC State players have shown many positives in their last two losses, each of which was by just five points or less, but have been unable to close out the game in the final minutes. If the Wolfpack can play a consistent game on both ends, they have a great chance of taking down the Seminoles on Wednesday.

Key Player - Devon Daniels

Advertisement

Devon Daniels of the NC State Wolfpack has been outstanding this season, leading his team in scoring and assists. Daniels, a senior guard, transferred from the University of Utah after his sophomore season, and has made an impact since his arrival at NC State.

Daniels leads all Wolfpack players in points, assists and time played, averaging 33 minutes per game. Daniels' court presence is excellent, and his confidence shows through his impressive 45% shooting from the field. Daniels has emerged as a true point guard, and could be the deciding factor in this matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.

NC State Wolfpack Predicted Lineup

F Jericole Hellems, F Manny Bates, G Devon Daniels, G Thomas Allen, G Braxton Beverly

_________________________________________________________________

Florida State Seminoles Preview

Advertisement

MJ Walker celebrates a Florida State Seminoles victory

The Florida State Seminoles had yet another of their conference games postponed due to COVID-19 precautions, and will be going on 15 days since their last game. With this, the Seminoles have only played two ACC games and bring a 1-1 conference record into their matchup with the NC State Wolfpack. The Seminoles will need to make a statement victory on Wednesday to return to the Top 25.

Key Player - MJ Walker

MJ Walker is the key player any time the Florida State Seminoles hit the floor. Walker has a tremendous skillset as a 6-foot-5 guard, and can out-dribble and out-shoot nearly any defender in front of him. MJ Walker averages a team-high 15 points per game on 40.6% shooting.

The Seminoles are right on the bubble as both a Top 25 team and a contender in the ACC, and Wednesday's matchup could have huge implications heading down the stretch. MJ Walker may prove to be the deciding factor against the NC State Wolfpack, especially in a game that could be close until the final horn.

Advertisement

Florida State Seminoles Predicted Lineup

F RaiQuan Gray, G M.J. Walker, C Balsa Koprivica, G Anthony Polite, G Scottie Barnes

_________________________________________________________________

NC State vs. Florida State Prediction

The Florida State Seminoles have a somewhat small sample size as of late, but were somewhat unimpressive in their last 10-point loss to the Clemson Tigers. The NC State Wolfpack have been playing solid basketball, but have been unable to maintain consistency. Either team could catch fire in the closing minutes, and this game could even need overtime. This is truly anyone's game, but it leans toward MJ Walker and the Florida State Seminoles.

Where to watch NC State vs. Florida State

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.