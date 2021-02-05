North Carolina Tar Heels vs Duke Blue Devils Prediction & Match Preview - February 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Duke Blue Devils will take on their conference rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, on Saturday night in a highly anticipated NCAA College basketball matchup.

The Duke vs North Carolina rivalry is considered to be the biggest conference rivalry in all sports. The Tar Heels currently control the historical record going back to the 1949-50 season, with 98 wins and 86 losses. However, the Blue Devils have won the last three matchups.

The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels will be making the wrong kind of history during their game on Saturday. It will be the first time both teams are absent from the AP Top-25 Poll since 1960, the year Muhammad Ali won the light-heavyweight gold medal at Summer Olympics.

Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels vs Duke Blue Devils - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels Preview

Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels seem to have more questions than answers this year, as they are currently 5th in the ACC standings.

If the Tar Heels are to defeat their conference rivals on Saturday night, they will need to take better care of the basketball. In their most recent game against the Clemson Tigers, they lost 63-50 and recorded 17 turnovers.

The game will most likely be played faster against the Duke Blue Devils, so they will need to ensure they can limit their turnovers, as there will be a higher count of possessions.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will also need to get back to what they do best. They are currently ranked second in the nation for offensive rebounds.

On average, they bring down 40% of their missed shots via newsobserver.com. However, against the Tigers, they collected a season-low seven rebounds, which was only 25% of their missed shots.

Key Player - Armando Bacot

The key player for the North Carolina Tar Heels is sophomore forward Armando Bacot. He is averaging a team-leading 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds on 65% shooting.

However, in the previous game, Bacot scored just one point and only attempted one field goal in his 19 minutes played.

UNC's Armando Bacot: "I honestly can't wait" for Saturday's Duke game, so he can flush his bad Clemson game out of memory. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 4, 2021

Bacot will need to be more aggressive and should regain confidence in his jump shot against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

North Carolina Tar Heels Predicted Lineup

F Garrison Brooks, F Armando Bacot, G Leaky Black, G Caleb Love, G Kerwin Walton

Duke Blue Devils Preview

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils talks to his team against the North Carolina Tar Heels

The Duke Blue Devils have struggled to shoot from three all season. As a team, they are converting on just 32.7% of their attempts from behind the arc.

If the Blue Devils are to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, they will need to avoid shooting threes and play downhill basketball. They will have to gain their advantage in the paint and look to get to the free-throw line.

As a team, the Duke Blue Devils are shooting 71.4% from the charity stripe but, according to Kenpom.com, they are only earning 14.7% of their points on free-throws, 3.7% lower than the Division I average.

Key Player - Matthew Hurt

The most consistent player on the Duke Blue Devils' offense thus far has been senior guard Matthew Hurt.

Averaging a team-leading 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds on 53.2% shooting, Hurt's play this season currently has him projected to be a second-round draft pick in the NBA.

ACC players in today’s new 2021 NBA Mock Draft from @DraftExpress and @Mike_Schmitz:



1st rounders

6. Jalen Johnson

13. Scottie Barnes

19. David Johnson

27. Day’Ron Sharpe



2nd rounders

36. Justin Champagnie

42. Matthew Hurt

56. Carlik Jones

58. Jay Huffhttps://t.co/TkvfIUpOeA — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) February 2, 2021

Matthew Hurt will need to have a big game to help his team earn a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels and shake up the ACC standings.

Duke Blue Devils Predicted Lineup

F Jordan Goldwire, F DJ Steward, C Matthew Hurt, G Wendell Moore Jr., G Jalen Johnson

North Carolina vs Duke Prediction

This is one of the biggest spectacles in college basketball, so we expect both teams to battle from the opening tip to the final whistle.

The Duke Blue Devils are current favorites to win the game, according to ESPN power index ratings, but if the Tar Heels can control the rebounding battle, they will gain an edge and pull off an upset.

The player matchup that will have an outcome on the game is Matthew Hurt vs Armando Bacot.

Where to watch North Carolina vs Duke

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.