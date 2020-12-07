North Carolina Tar Heels vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball - ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Match Details
Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball - ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 8th, 7:30 PM ET
Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) attempt to remain undrafted against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) this Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the first time that the Hawkeyes will face a ranked opponent this season.
Iowa Hawkeyes Preview
The Iowa Hawkeyes may be the surprise of the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Hawkeyes are not used to being the favorites very often. The last time they were ranked three or higher was for a short stint in 2016 and then all the way back in 1987.
Although the Iowa Hawkeyes have not played any ranked opponents up to this point in the season, they deserve to be in the position that they are. They have shot above 50% from the field and are averaging 99 points per game.
Against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Hawkeyes will look to prove their critics wrong and show why they belong in the conversation for the best team in college hoops this season.
Key Player - Luka Garza
The Iowa Hawkeyes key player could not be anybody other than Luka Garza. The senior center has been unstoppable this season, averaging 34 points and just under 10 rebounds.
Garza's play has made him a favorite to win the 2021 Wooden Player of the Year. For the Hawkeyes to get past their first ranked opponent of the year, Luka will need to continue his current hot streak.
Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup
Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick, Joe Wieskamp
North Carolina Tar Heels Preview
The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to get back into winning form after a tough two-point loss to the Texas Longhorns last Wednesday.
Despite it being a heartbreaking loss, the Tar Heels should be optimistic for the games to come, as Jon Rothstein points out.
The North Carolina Tar Heels rank 10th nationally in defensive efficiency. This will be key to upsetting the Hawkeyes and shutting down Luka Garza.
Key Player - Garrison Brooks
Garrison Brooks has been the glue for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, scoring at least 10 points while also accounting for just under 9 rebounds in three straight appearances.
The senior forward landed awkwardly on his ankle in the previous game. His health and dominating play will be needed against a blue collared Iowa squad.
North Carolina Tar Heels Predicted Lineup
Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Caleb Love
North Carolina vs. Iowa Prediction
If Garrison Brooks is 100% healthy, expect the Tar Heels to upset the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night. Iowa does not have enough pieces to beat a talented and well-coached Tar Heel side.
Where to watch North Carolina vs Iowa
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.Published 07 Dec 2020, 10:47 IST