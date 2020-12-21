North Carolina Tar Heels vs NC State Wolfpack Prediction & Match Preview - December 22, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details
Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. NC State Wolfpack - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 9 PM ET
Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
The NC State Wolfpack will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels in their ACC season opener. The two in-state rivals share a lot of history, with the Tar Heels controlling the overall record with 160 victories to the Wolfpack's 78 wins.
North Carolina Tar Heels Preview
The North Carolina Tarheels are coming off a win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.
The Tar Heels have not lost to an unranked opponent all year and are giving up an average of 60.8 points per game.
The Tar Heels will need to control the boards to continue their streak. They are out-rebounding their opponents by a margin of 12.7 rebounds a game.
Key Player - Armando Bacot
The key player for the North Carolina Tar Heels is Armando Bacot. The sophomore forward had a team-high 14 points against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, where 11 of them came in the second half.
Bacot will need to pick up where he left off and continue to use his 6'10 frame to his advantage in the paint.
North Carolina Tar Heels Predicted Lineup
Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Caleb Love, RJ Davis
NC State Wolfpack Preview
The NC State Wolfpack are 4-1 on the year and are coming off a win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The Wolfpack showed impressive perimeter defense, holding the camels to just 2/17 from behind the arc.
For the Wolfpack to continue their 3-0 unbeaten streak at home this season, they will need to continue to play impressive defense and try to throw off the more talented Tar Heels.
Key Player - Jericole Hellems
Jericole Hellems is the key player for the NC State Wolfpack. Hellems is coming off his season-high in scoring, with 19 points in the previous game.
For the Wolfpack to have a chance at upsetting the North Carolina Tar Heels, the junior forward will need to continue his season's best performance.
NC State Wolfpack Predicted Lineup
Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, Devon Daniels, Thomas Allen, Braxton Beverly
North Carolina vs. NC State Prediction
The North Carolina Tar Heels will win against their in-state rivals, the NC State Wolfpack, on Tuesday night. Expect a low scoring game where both sides play solid defense.
How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State
The game will be broadcasted live on the ACC network.Published 21 Dec 2020, 11:45 IST