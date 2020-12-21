North Carolina Tar Heels vs NC State Wolfpack Prediction & Match Preview - December 22, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. NC State Wolfpack - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 22nd, 9 PM ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

The NC State Wolfpack will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels in their ACC season opener. The two in-state rivals share a lot of history, with the Tar Heels controlling the overall record with 160 victories to the Wolfpack's 78 wins.

North Carolina Tar Heels Preview

The North Carolina Tarheels are coming off a win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have not lost to an unranked opponent all year and are giving up an average of 60.8 points per game.

The Tar Heels will need to control the boards to continue their streak. They are out-rebounding their opponents by a margin of 12.7 rebounds a game.

Key Player - Armando Bacot

Elon v North Carolina

The key player for the North Carolina Tar Heels is Armando Bacot. The sophomore forward had a team-high 14 points against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, where 11 of them came in the second half.

Bacot will need to pick up where he left off and continue to use his 6'10 frame to his advantage in the paint.

North Carolina Tar Heels Predicted Lineup

Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Caleb Love, RJ Davis

NC State Wolfpack Preview

The NC State Wolfpack are 4-1 on the year and are coming off a win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Wolfpack showed impressive perimeter defense, holding the camels to just 2/17 from behind the arc.

Got the job done. @JericoleHellems with a season-high 19 points. pic.twitter.com/yQAaArAFo0 — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 19, 2020

For the Wolfpack to continue their 3-0 unbeaten streak at home this season, they will need to continue to play impressive defense and try to throw off the more talented Tar Heels.

Key Player - Jericole Hellems

North Carolina State v Duke

Jericole Hellems is the key player for the NC State Wolfpack. Hellems is coming off his season-high in scoring, with 19 points in the previous game.

For the Wolfpack to have a chance at upsetting the North Carolina Tar Heels, the junior forward will need to continue his season's best performance.

NC State Wolfpack Predicted Lineup

Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, Devon Daniels, Thomas Allen, Braxton Beverly

North Carolina vs. NC State Prediction

The North Carolina Tar Heels will win against their in-state rivals, the NC State Wolfpack, on Tuesday night. Expect a low scoring game where both sides play solid defense.

How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State

The game will be broadcasted live on the ACC network.