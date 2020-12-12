Match Details

Fixture: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 13 at 2 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa CIty, Iowa

The undefeated No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes will play host to the winless Northern Illinois Huskies in a Sunday afternoon matchup. This should be a relatively easy game for the Hawkeyes, and should be a great opportunity for their bench to get solid minutes as they prepare for conference play.

Northern Illinois Huskies Preview

The Northern Illinois Huskies will need their best performance and perhaps a little bit of luck on Sunday afternoon if they want a chance to win. The Huskies have had a couple of close games, but have yet to secure their first win of the season.

If the Northern Illinois Huskies are going to have a chance at an upset on Sunday, they must improve their team shooting percentages. They carry a mere 27 percent team three point percentage, and a 67 percent free throw percentage. Northern Illinois will need their best performance to compete with the talented Hawkeyes.

Key Player - Darius Beane

Darius Beane has been a highlight of the Northern Illinois Huskies' season, averaging just under 14 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist per game. His performance has been consistent through each of the Huskies' first games, recording double-digit points in all four.

Northern Illinois Huskies Predicted Lineup

Zool Kueth, Adong Makuoi, Trendon Hankerson, Anthony Crump, Darius Beane

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes should feel very good about their Sunday matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies. Not only do they outsize the Huskies at every position on the court, but they are just the more talented bunch. If the Hawkeyes can just play the same quality of basketball they have been putting on display all year, they should walk away from this game with an easy win.

Iowa v Michigan State

Head coach Fran McCaffery, currently in his 10th year with the team, holds a career 194-143 record with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He will be counting on the leaderhsip of senior Luke Garza to keep the momentum for the Hawkeyes in to Big 10 play.

Key Player - Luke Garza

Naismith Trophy front-runner Luke Garza will be on display Sunday night with his red-hot Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6'11, 270 pound center has been dominating every defender that is placed in front of him, and has shown no sign of slowing down.

You can't stop Luke Garza, and you probably can't contain him either. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yoEUhUinGb — Sports Parade (@SportsParade) December 4, 2020

If Garza and his teammates are able to continue their strong showing this season, they should have no problem with this matchup on Sunday. Iowa should not get comfortable, as crazier upsets have happened before, but their odds at staying undefeated look very good.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

Joe Wieskamp, Luke Garza, CJ Frederick, Connor McCaffery, Jordan Bohannon

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Prediction

While massive upsets happen every year, I just can not foresee the Iowa Hawkeyes allowing this Northern Illinois Huskies team to get the best of them. Iowa has been so consistent, and Northern Illinois has been anything but. I predict a lobsided Iowa victory.

How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Iowa

The game will be broadcast via live stream on the ESPN+ app