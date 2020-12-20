Northwestern State Demons vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - December 21, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern State Demons vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, December 21st, 9 PM ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the Northwestern State Demons on Monday night. The Bulldogs will look to stay focused in a potential let-down game against the Demons after beating the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in the national spotlight on Saturday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs proved once again why they are the top-ranked team in the nation. The Bulldogs picked up right where they left off against the Hawkeyes despite not playing a game since Dec.2.

Gonzaga is just head and shoulders above everyone else in college basketball right now. Immensely skilled at every position. — David Caraviello (@dcaraviello) December 19, 2020

This Gonzaga team gets production from every player on their roster. Against Iowa they had five players score in double-digit points. As a team, their field goal percentage was 51.4 percent.

The Bulldogs were able to catch fire from three against Iowa, an area seen as their only weakness, shooting just 29 percent prior to the game. They shot 13-26 from behind the arc after making just 16 total three-pointers through their first four games combined. If the Gonzaga Bulldogs can continue to knock down the three-ball at a consistent rate, then the rest of college basketball is in trouble.

Key Player - Jalen Suggs

Jimmy V Classic

Jalen Suggs is the key player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Suggs went up another level vs. Iowa, scoring a career-high 27 points. If the freshman guard can continue to play as he did against the Hawkeyes, then he will not only give Gonzaga an edge against the Northwestern Devils but against any team in the country.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Predicted Lineup

Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Jalen Suggs

Northwestern State Demons Preview

The Northwestern State Demons will have their hands full against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Demons are 1-7 on the year and are coming off a loss to Missouri State.

The Demons are only shooting 38 percent on the season. They will need to increase that and play the game of their lives to beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key Player - CJ Jones

Northwestern State v Texas Tech

CJ Jones is the key player for the Northwestern State Demons on Monday night. The senior guard is the leader of the team and will have to rally his teammates to try and come away with an upset win.

Northwestern State Demons Predicted Lineup

CJ Jones, Jairus Roberson, LaTerrance Reed, Larry Owens, Jamaure Gregg

Northwestern State vs. Gonzaga Prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will have no issue with the Northwestern State Demons and win easily. The Bulldogs have too much experience to lose focus on Monday night in a season where they have championship potential.

How to watch Northwestern State vs. Gonzaga

The game will be broadcasted live on ATSN.