Northwestern Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - December 29, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes will face their Big 10 rival Northwestern Wildcats at home this Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are coming off their second loss in their last three games and will need to turn around their momentum to continue their great run during this 2020 college basketball season.

Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

Penn State v Northwestern

The Northwestern Wildcats are having an incredible start to their 2020-21 season, bringing a Big 10-leading, 6-1 overall record into Tuesday's game.

The Wildcats have won each of their last four games and suffered their only loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Panthers by one point.

Key Player - Miller Kopp

Miller Kopp has been lights-out for the Northwestern Wildcats this year. He is averaging a team-leading 15.1 points per game and is shooting 55.9% from the field.

Miller Kopp is most dangerous from beyond the three-point line. He is shooting a ridiculous 57.1% from three-point land this year and continues to find a way to elude defenders.

Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Pete Nance, F Miller Kopp, G Boo Buie, G Chase Audige, G Anthony Gaines

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

Iowa v Maryland

The Iowa Hawkeyes have slowed down considerably after their incredible start to the season. They had a tough loss to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and then lost to the unranked Minnesota Gophers in overtime just days later.

The Hawkeyes will likely see their rank fall out of the top five rankings due to these losses. However, they will have a chance to crawl back in with a win over the surging Northwestern Wildcats.

Key Player- Luka Garza

Luka Garza has exceeded all expectations thus far, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes in points, rebounds and blocks this season.

He is averaging a whopping 28.8 points and 10 rebounds per game and has been one of the most dominant forces in all of college basketball.

Garza will be hoping for another huge night and a victory for his struggling Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

Luka Garza continues to show the great post skill of attacking the basket before getting the ball. Garza had two examples below of leaving his defenders a step behind. pic.twitter.com/ngdCY9WmvK — Evan Kurland (@LegendarE) December 26, 2020

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

F Luka Garza, F Joe Wieskamp, G CJ Fredrick, G Connor McCaffery, G Jordan Bohannon

Northwestern vs. Iowa Prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be going through some mid-season struggles, but they are still the overall stronger team and should handle the Northwestern Wildcats to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Where to watch Northwestern vs. Iowa

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.