Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten showdown on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats have already beaten the Buckeyes this season in a game that went down to the wire, 71-70. However, since that win, Northwestern has lost their last three games.

Ohio State earned a position back in the AP Top 25 Poll after its impressive victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who were ranked No.15 at the time.

Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats vs Ohio State Buckeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to knock off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to end their three-game road losing streak, despite missing senior point guard C.J. Walker.

🗣 #GoBuckeyes



Ohio State completes the season sweep as they knock off No. 15 Rutgers at the RAC! pic.twitter.com/SZhEI3C0Dz — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 9, 2021

In the victory over the Scarlet Knights, the Buckeyes' shooting was terrific, hitting 51% from the field.

If the Ohio State Buckeyes can continue to shoot above 50% against the Northwestern Wildcats, they will see themselves go above .500 in the Big Ten at 4-3.

Key Player - Duane Washington Jr.

CBS Sports Classic - Ohio State v UCLA

Duane Washington Jr. is the key player for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In the latest win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the junior guard recorded 17 points and shot 50% from behind the arc.

Washington Jr. will need to continue his strong offensive play for the Buckeyes to take down their in-conference rival, the Northwestern Wildcats.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Kyle Young, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Jimmy Sotos, G Duane Washington Jr.

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

The Northwestern Wildcats dropped to 3-3 in conference play after a 25-point loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats were abysmal in the second half, where they were outscored by the Fighting Illini 53-13. Here is what Northwestern Coach Chris Collins had to say about his team's second-half performance,

To only score 13 points and have a couple field goals (in the second half), we just have to play better.

The Northwestern Wildcats indeed have to play better, not just if they want to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, but if they want to win another game this season.

Key Player - Robbie Beran

Northwestern v Michigan State

Robbie Beran recorded a season-high 24 minutes and was the leading scorer in the loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Beran will need to continue his proficient scoring and score double what he did on Wednesday night to give the Northwestern Wildcats a chance at sweeping the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Miller Kopp, F Robbie Beran, C Pete Beran, G Chase Audige, G Boo Buie

Northwestern vs Ohio State Prediction

The Ohio State Buckeyes will get their revenge on the Northwestern Wildcats come Wednesday night.

Daune Washington will continue to score at a high level, while the Wildcats will remain in their shooting slump.

Where to watch Northwestern vs Ohio State

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.