Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Virginia Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 13, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 18th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers are hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday in an ACC matchup. The Fighting Irish are in second-to-last in the ACC standings with an 0-4 league record, while the Cavaliers share a three-way tie for first with the Duke Blue Devils and Louisville Cardinals at 3-0. The Cavaliers will likely move up in the college basketball rankings if they can outlast the Fighting Irish on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, 4:30 PM ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

Notre Dame v Wake Forest

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been struggling to stop opposing offenses since opening their ACC schedule. The Fighting Irish are winless in their last three games, one of which was against the Virginia Cavaliers. Notre Dame is 3-7 overall this season, and has some big adjustments to make if it is going to split the season series with the Cavaliers.

Key Player - Nate Laszewski

The key contributor for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season has been Nate Laszewski. Laszewski leads the Fighting Irish in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. The 6-foot-10 forward has been a force around the rim despite his team's struggles. If the Fighting Irish are going to achieve a huge upset on Wednesday, they will need Nate Laszewski to lead the way.

𝗟𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝘁𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳 🔥@natelaszewski caught fire early this season and it's only the beginning.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/7qtACjZ7mR — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) January 10, 2021

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Predicted Lineup

F Juwan Durham, F Nate Laszewski, G Cormac Ryan, G Prentiss Hubb, G Nikola Djogo

Virginia Cavaliers Preview

Virginia v North Carolina

The Virginia Cavaliers bring an impressive 7-2 overall record into Wednesday's matchup with Notre Dame, and should feel very good about their chances of improving to 8-2. One of the Cavaliers' two losses came early in the year to the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, who have yet to be beaten. The Virginia Cavaliers now carry a three-game ACC win streak, and with the help of their veteran team, should improve to 4-0 in conference play on Wednesday.

Key Player - Sam Hauser

Sam Hauser has provided a strong paint presence all year long for the Virginia Cavaliers, and could have a huge performance against the struggling Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hauser, a transfer from the Marquette Golden Eagles, has assimilated nicely into the Virginia Cavaliers' offensive scheme.

Hauser leads all Cavaliers' scorers with an average of 13.7 points per game, but he is most valuable for his rebounding ability. Through nine games, Hauser has pulled in a team-high 66 rebounds, and should own the glass again on Wednesday.

Virginia Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

F Sam Hauser, F Jay Huff, G Kihei Clark, G Trey Murphy III, G Casey Morsell

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Prediction

The Virginia Cavaliers won their last meeting with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by nine points, but expect a bigger victory for the Cavaliers this time around. The Cavaliers should outperform the Fighting Irish on both ends of the court for the entire game. Look for a big night from Sam Hauser on the way to a decisive Virginia Cavaliers victory.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.