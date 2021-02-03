Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes Prediction & Match Preview - February 4, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 7th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will be on the road to take on the 8th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes for a Big Ten battle on Thursday.

The Buckeyes are one of the best teams right now and have won three straight matches heading into this game. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes recently ran into some trouble but answered nicely with a conference victory in their last matchup.

This fixture will give the Iowa Hawkeyes a chance to regain rank after falling five points in the most recent college basketball rankings.

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won six of their last seven games

Advertisement

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, jumping all the way to 7th in the latest rankings. They have won six of their last seven games, blowing out the Michigan State Spartans by 17 points in their last game.

The Buckeyes have been shutting down offenses in the Big Ten with their talented defenders and high-intensity play style.

If the Ohio State Buckeyes continue to shoot the ball in the same way they have done recently, they should have the upper hand over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday.

Key Player - E.J. Liddell

Ohio State Buckeyes' forward E.J. Liddell will be the key player against the Iowa Hawkeyes for a number of reasons.

Not only is Liddell the team leader in points and rebounds, but he has also recorded a team-high 19 blocks on the defensive end.

Wasn’t pretty, but Ohio State survives against Penn State in Columbus. EJ Liddell continues to produce each and every game. Has quietly become one of the nation’s top players. 22 and 7 tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 28, 2021

The sophomore is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 boards per game, dropping 20 or more points in four of his last five games.

Advertisement

E.J. Liddell will have the big task of guarding superstar big man Luka Garza of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his defense could be the difference-maker in the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Kyle Young, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Jimmy Sotos, G Duane Washington Jr.

Iowa Hawkeyes Preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost two straight conference games before winning against the Michigan State Spartans recently

The Iowa Hawkeyes have commanded a turnaround in fortunes with a much-needed victory over the Michigan State Spartans in their last matchup. The Hawkeyes ran into a bit of a rough patch before that game, losing two straight conference matchups to fall to 4th place in the Big Ten standings.

Even with the victory, the Hawkeyes are still one game behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in the standings. This fixture will be a great test for a team that was being projected to make the final four this season.

If the Iowa Hawkeyes can pull together and outlast the Buckeyes on Thursday, they will put themselves right back in the hunt for a conference title.

Key Player - Luka Garza

The Iowa Hawkeyes' big man Luka Garza was dominant in their latest victory over Michigan State, recording a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

Garza has been gaining attention from basketball fans worldwide, showcasing a unique skillset and a tremendous scoring ability.

Luka Garza is in elite company this season 😤 @brhoops pic.twitter.com/dk7fADwWnX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

On the season, the senior center is averaging a team-high 26.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Standing 6-foot-11, Garza uses his frame to complement his physicality on the floor and is a scoring threat anytime he touches the basketball.

Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Lineup

C Luka Garza, G Jordan Bohannon, G Connor McCaffery, G CJ Fredrick, G Joe Wieskamp

Ohio State vs Iowa Prediction

With their most recent victory, the Iowa Hawkeyes should feel some relief after losing two straight games. They have a very talented group, featuring deep threat shooters and physical bigs.

However, the Ohio State Buckeyes have quietly dominated, taking down many high-ranked teams on their way to the number seven spot. Their offense has just as much firepower as their counterparts, making this game very evenly matched.

I would give a very slight advantage to the Ohio State Buckeyes in this case, given their positive momentum and strong defensive showings lately.

Where to watch Ohio State vs Iowa

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.