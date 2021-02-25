Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 25

The Michigan State Spartans will lock horns with the Ohio State Buckeyes in their home arena, Jack Breslin Student Events Center, on Thursday night. Both sides previously faced off earlier this 2020-21 college basketball season, with the Buckeyes coming out on top.

As the regular season comes to an end and the campaign nears the March Madness tournament, teams are beginning to feel the pressure. The Spartans are hoping to bolster their chances of making the postseason tournament, while the Buckeyes are looking to gain a potential number one seed.

Now that the stage is set, we will look at the two teams' statistics and trends to examine the best college basketball bets for Monday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan

College Basketball Bets Today: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan State Spartans Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks to Rocket Watts #2

The Michigan State Spartans are coming off an impressive victory over the No.5 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night, improving to 6-9 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered their first loss over a month against the No.3 Michigan Wolverines, 92-87.

However, if you believe that the Ohio State Buckeyes' loss in their previous matchup is a good reason to lean towards taking the underdogs, think again. The Buckeyes have not lost back-to-back games all season. In fact, following a loss, they have won their next game by an average of 16.5 points.

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the country, scoring 78.5 points per game. They also rank number three in adjusted offensive efficiency, with 125 points per 100 possessions.

However, if they are to win this game, it will come down to their defensive ability. In their recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines, they gave up a season-high 92 points.

Having said that, the Ohio State Buckeyes match up far better with the Michigan State Spartans frontcourt. In the two teams' first matchup this season, the Buckeyes allowed the Spartans to score just 62 points while going 32.1% from the field.

What have this year's Ohio State football and men's basketball teams had in common? They're elite offensively but have issues on defense. @chasshill wrote about the basketball Buckeyes' defensive struggles: https://t.co/MNi627gC6o — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) February 22, 2021

The key player for the Ohio State Buckeyes will be Justin Ahrens. He is the sharpshooter for the Buckeyes, shooting a team-high 45.8% from three.

However, in his last outing, he put up a donut in points and attempted just two shots in a game that was decided by only five points. It will be essential for the Buckeyes to incorporate him more into the offensive sets.

Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans have won back-to-back games for the third time this conference season but have yet to win a third consecutive game. Still, this time around, there is an even higher sense of urgency, as their NCAA postseason bid is on the line.

Michigan State woke up on Saturday at 10-9.



It's now 12-9 with back-to-back wins over Indiana and Illinois.



The Spartans are making a late bubble push.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 24, 2021

In their last win over the Ilinois fighting Illini, the Spartans were locked in defensively. They held the Fighting Illini, who average over 80 points a game, to 26 points in the first half.

The leader of Michigan State is Joshua Langford. The senior guard scored 13 points and brought down a career-high 16 rebounds in his last outing. His rebounding will be key against the Buckeyes as it will allow the team to push the pace and stretch the defense of their conference rivals.

Odds:

Ohio State Buckeyes: -3.5 (-116)

Michigan State Spartans: +3.5 (-106)

Moneyline:

Ohio State Buckeyes: -176

Michigan State Spartans: +148

Over/Under:

Over: 146 (-110)

Under: 146 (-110)

Ohio State vs Michigan State Prediction

The best bet would be to take the Michigan State Spartans at +3.5 and the under. The Spartans come into the matchup leading the overall series with a 75-52 record over the Ohio State Buckeyes, including winning eight of the last head-to-head matchups at home.

The reason to go with the under is that in the two schools' earlier match-up this season, they combined for 141 points. The Michigan State Spartans will attempt to play a physical style of basketball and disrupt the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive dominance.

