Ohio State Buckeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 16, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 16th, 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to stay perfect as they head to Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. This will be the first game against an opponent that has a winning record for the Buckeyes, as they will look to prove to the country that they are legitimate contenders.

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been able to find results despite not playing their best basketball. Here is what Buckeyes coach, Chris Holtmann, had to say after holding off the Cleveland State Viking on Sunday night:

"I've been saying for a couple weeks about us being a work in progress. We're not there yet, but a lot of teams aren't. We've got to take and learn from tonight just like we have the previous games."

Ohio State will try to get there on Tuesday as they go up against Purdue in their Big Ten season opener but may have to do without their star player E.J. Liddell due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Ohio State men's basketball forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely “with a non-COVID-19 related illness.”



Chris Holtmann: “I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon ... He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 11, 2020

Liddell is the leading scorer for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with 15.5 points per game. If he is not good to go on Tuesday night, someone of the Buckeyes will need to fill in the gaps on offense.

Key Player - Zed Key

Morehead State State v Ohio State

Zed Key is the player who may fill the void for the Buckeyes and take them to the next level. The freshman center achieved his first career double-double on Sunday night with 12 points and 10 rebounds coming off the bench.

He will need to continue improving to help the Ohio State Buckeyes stay undefeated as they go up against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

Zed Key, Justice Sueing, Justin Ahrens, CJ Walker, Duane Washington Jr.

Purdue Boilermakers Preview

The Purdue Boilermakers are coming off a win against one of their in-state rivals, Indiana State Sycamores, to remain undefeated at home.

Purdue showed their dominance on the boards against the Sycamores with a 40-24 rebound advantage.

FINAL



🚂: 80

🌳: 68



Trevion Williams with 30 & 11.

Aaron Wheeler with 10 points & and a career-high 13 rebounds.



Five guys in double figures.



Back on track. pic.twitter.com/SrCGEaeJXw — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 13, 2020

The Purdue Boilermakers share the ball well and can score out of every position. Purdue had five players in double-figures on Saturday night.

The Boilermakers will need to continue their paint dominance and offense proficiency to get past the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Key Player - Trevion Williams

Purdue v Tennessee

Trevion Williams is the key player for the Purdue Boilermakers. The junior out of Chicago scored 30 points and 11 rebounds off the bench against Indiana State.

The 6'10" center will need to continue his tear against the Ohio State Buckeyes to earn the Boilermakers their fifth win of the season.

Purdue Boilermakers Predicted Lineup

Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Sasha Stefanovic, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman

Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will upset the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday night and continue their unbeaten streak at home. The Boilermakers will prove to be too much for the Buckeyes in their first real test of the year.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.