Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - January 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 15th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road Saturday for a Big Ten matchup with the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers. Both teams are fighting to gain ground in the conference standings, with Wisconsin currently in 3rd and Ohio State in 6th. The Buckeyes suffered a tough upset loss in their last matchup, and will need to respond quickly to avoid a second straight loss to a talented Wisconsin team.

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, 4 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

CBS Sports Classic - Ohio State v UCLA

The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to 6th place in the Big Ten with their most recent loss, finding themselves in a tough spot as they travel to play Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were upset by the Purdue Boilermakers in their last matchup, marking the 2nd time this season Purdue has defeated Ohio State. The Buckeyes' offense was shut down by the Boilermakers, and they will need to make adjustments quickly to prepare for the skillful Wisconsin defenders. The Ohio State Buckeyes do not have a favorable matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers, but can explode offensively on any given night with the weapons they have.

Key Player - Duane Washington Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes' leading scorer Duane Washington Jr. will need to keep his hot hand as they travel to play the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday. The junior guard had a great performance against Purdue, tallying 21 points with 6 assists in Ohio State's heartbreaking 2-point loss.

This season, Duane Washington Jr. leads all Buckeye scorers with 15.7 points per game. Washington has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are sure to call his number once again on Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Kyle Young, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Jimmy Sotos, G Duane Washington Jr.

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

Wisconsin v Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers have proven to be a very resilient team, bouncing back from tough losses and making improvements on the defensive end. The Badgers have locked down their last two opponents, allowing 54 points to a very talented Rutgers offense, then giving up 52 to Northwestern the following game. The Wisconsin Badgers' offense has been slow, but with the help of stars D'Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter, the Badgers enter this matchup with a 12-3 overall record. The Badgers must continue their strong defensive efforts and find their scorers in space for a win against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice has consistently led the Wisconsin Badgers offensively, scoring double digit points in each of his last seven games. The senior guard is averaging a team-leading 14.8 points per game, shooting an impressive 42 percent from three-point range.

A fun nugget: When Ohio State plays Wisconsin on Saturday, 17-year old Meechie Johnson will be guarding 24-year old D'Mitrik Trice at some point.



Johnson was 11 when Trice began his college basketball career 🤯 — Connor Lemons 😷 (@lemons_connor) January 21, 2021

The Badgers will need to utilize Trice's scoring ability to combat against the talented scorers of Ohio State on Saturday. If Trice can find space and get open looks, he could end up being the difference-maker in the game.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Micah Potter, G Nate Reuvers, G Aleem Ford, F Brad Davison, G D'Mitrik Trice

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediciton

The Wisconsin Badgers have looked very strong following their bad loss to Michigan and seem to be right back on track. The Badgers have been winning games because of their defense, allowing an average of only 53 points in their last two games. The Ohio State Buckeyes will certainly challenge this defense with their talented scorers, making this game very evenly-matched. I predict a very close game, but with the help of a big night from D'Mitrik Trice, the Wisconsin Badgers should outlast the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.