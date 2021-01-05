Oklahoma Sooners vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - January 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners are traveling to Waco, Texas on Wednesday to take on one of the best teams in college basketball, the No. 2 Baylor Bears, for a Big 12 battle.

The Baylor Bears are unbeaten on the season and arguably have the best defense in college basketball. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners are currently 3rd in the conference standings and have a chance to shock the Bears on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena at the Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners, led by their great head coach Lon Kruger, are off to a solid start this year. The Sooners will bring a 6-2 overall record into Wednesday's matchup but will need to have their best performance yet.

In their last game, the Sooners inflicted a huge upset over the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers, improving their Big 12 record to 2-1 on the season. No team has been able to take down the Baylor Bears thus far, and their top-level defense will be a huge obstacle for the Sooners.

Key Player - Umoja Gibson

The Oklahoma Sooners' Umoja Gibson was named NCAA Player of the Week after his huge 29-point performance in an upset victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Gibson hit a season-high eight 3-pointers in the win and will need a similar outburst against the Baylor Bears.

Gibson has been coming off the bench this season, but his efforts have likely earned him a spot in the starting five for Wednesday's game.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Victor Iwuakor, F Brady Manek, G Alondes Williams, G De'Vion Harmon, G Umoja Gibson

Baylor Bears Preview

The Baylor Bears are the real deal this season, with their average margin of victory being 30 points. Yes, you read that correctly: the Bears are beating their opponents by a ridiculous average of 30 points thus far.

While the Baylor Bears have been dominant in every game of the year, they should not underestimate the Oklahoma Sooners.

Key Player - MaCio Teague

The Baylor Bears' three-point specialist MaCio Teague should play a huge role in their offense on Wednesday night.

This season, Teague has knocked down 45 three-pointers and averages 15.9 points per game.

The Bears will be hoping for Teague to continue his strong start to the year on the way to another victory.

Alongside teammate Jared Butler, Teague could be providing a majority of the Bears' offense against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

G Jared Butler, G MaCio Teague, F Flo Thamba, G Davion Mitchell, F Mark Vital

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Prediction

The Baylor Bears should be very confident moving into this matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. They have simply dominated and should continue to play the same style of basketball on Wednesday.

If the Bears can continue their defensive prowess, I expect them to keep their streak alive and win their tenth straight game.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.