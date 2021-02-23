Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas State Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - February 23, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners will hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Sooners have won three straight conference games, improving to 14-5 overall and holding the second spot in the Big 12 standings.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, occupy the ninth place of the conference standings. They are looking to play spoiler in this game as their college basketball season nears its end.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners currently have a 14-5 overall record

Advertisement

The Oklahoma Sooners have put together quite the season, carrying a 9-4 record in one of the strongest conferences in the NCAA. With three straight wins, they will be hoping to keep momentum on the road and take care of the struggling Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sooners' offense has been relatively inconsistent, but they have found a way to win tight games down the stretch.

As they prepare to make a long tournament run, the Oklahoma Sooners will get a great opportunity to find their stroke against a weaker opponent.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

The most consistent piece in the Oklahoma Sooners' offense thus far is Austin Reaves. The senior guard is averaging a team-leading 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Austin Reaves' February numbers are 🤯🤯🤯.



▪️ 𝟐𝟏.𝟑 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

▪️ 𝟕.𝟒 𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬

▪️ 𝟓.𝟑 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬

▪️ 𝟒𝟖% 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

▪️ 𝟗𝟏% 𝐅𝐓 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠



OU hasn't lost a game with Reaves in the lineup in over 40 days. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/GKuHWHAm9l — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 21, 2021

Reaves is heating up at the right time in his final year with the Sooners, leading all Big 12 scorers with 21.3 points per game in the month of February.

When they face the Kansas State Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners will be looking for continued production out of Austin Reaves.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

F Brady Manek, G Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Kansas State Wildcats Preview

The Kansas State Wildcats offense is averaging just 62 points per game

The Kansas State Wildcats have had a rough year, winning just two conference games and six overall. Their offense is averaging just 62 points per game, shooting a dismal 41% as a team.

The Wildcats were unable to contain the Oklahoma Sooners offense in these teams' first meeting, falling by a score of 76-50. They must find a way to slow down the red-hot shooters of Oklahoma if they are going to compete on Tuesday.

Key Player - Nijel Pack

Despite their unfortunate season, Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack has been putting up solid numbers thus far. The 6'0" freshman is leading all Wildcats scorers with 12.3 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Advertisement

Nijel Pack is going to be an all-timer during his time at Kansas State. — Chris Sourk (@chris_sourk) November 28, 2020

The young star has stood out in his first year with the Wildcats, giving them a promising future ahead.

When the Oklahoma Sooners come to town, Nijel Pack will need a career night to lift his team to a huge upset victory.

Kansas State Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Selton Miguel, C Davion Bradford, G Mike McGuirl, G DaJuan Gordon, G Rudi Williams

Oklahoma vs Kansas State Prediction

This matchup looks very one-sided on paper, but college basketball always has the potential for madness.

The Oklahoma Sooners offense is the only questionable aspect of this game. When the Sooners' shooters are on, they are a nearly unstoppable force.

This Oklahoma Sooners team has shown signs of streakiness but should still have no problem taking down the Kansas State Wildcats.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs Kansas State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.