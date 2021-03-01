Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Mar 1

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will hope to sweep the season series with a win against in-state rival Oklahoma Sooners on Monday night. This will be the second of a home/away doubleheader between these teams, with Oklahoma State taking the first game in a thrilling overtime finish.

In the last ten meetings between these rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have a slight edge, winning six of ten. Despite going into overtime, the Cowboys' offensive outburst of 94 points marked their season high. This was also the most points allowed by the Oklahoma Sooners' defense all season.

With revenge on their minds, the Oklahoma Sooners will need to find their rhythm on the road to avoid a crushing third straight loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, March 1st, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

College Basketball Bets Today: Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys betting odds, lines and over/under

Elijah Harkless #22 of the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have caught up with the Sooners in the Big 12 standings and hold all the momentum heading into Monday's matchup. Bringing an overall record of 16-6 back home, the Cowboys are now victorious in four straight and seven of their last nine games.

The Oklahoma Sooners have suffered back-to-back losses of five points or less, leaving them due for a big drop in the top 25 rankings. The Sooners' offense has been unable to get the big baskets in the final minutes and their record fell to 14-7.

We get 'em again Monday night. — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 27, 2021

Oklahoma Sooners

Umoja Gibson and Austin Reaves are the players to watch as the Oklahoma Sooners try to get revenge on Monday. This backcourt combo has been leading the Sooners' offense with a combined 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists per game.

With four of their six losses this season coming on the road, the Oklahoma Sooners will need to fight off the Cowboys' momentum to find their way into the win column.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

After their biggest win of the season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be a confident bunch when they hit home court on Monday. The Cowboys' offensive eruption at Oklahoma put them just a game behind the third-placed Kansas Jayhawks.

The players to watch for the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night are Cade Cunningham and Issac Likekele. Cunningham was the star of the show, dropping a career-high 40 points in the overtime victory on Saturday. Likekele will provide a vital force down low, leading the Cowboys with seven rebounds per game.

Odds:

Oklahoma Sooners: Even (-105)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Even (-115)

Over/Under:

Over: 142 (-110)

Under: 142 (-110)

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners have their backs against the wall as they prepare to take on the red-hot Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road. With the always-dangerous threat of Cade Cunningham looming, the Sooners' defense will need to make quick adjustments to avoid another loss. Oklahoma State is looking very strong to cover with even odds at home and both offenses should secure the over.