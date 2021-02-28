Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Prediction & Match Preview - March 1, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 6th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will hit the road to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys for a second straight game. The first matchup between these Big 12 contenders needed overtime to decide, but Oklahoma State was able to outlast their rivals for a big upset victory. The Sooners have now lost back-to-back conference games, dropping to a tie for fourth place with the Cowboys.

Match Details

Fixture: vs.lahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, March 1st, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma carries a 9-6 conference record

The Oklahoma Sooners were unable to hang on to an early lead at home on Saturday, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 94-90 heart-breaker. The Sooners are in danger of dropping to fifth place in the Big 12 after two straight losses, but still have one of the top offenses in college basketball.

Despite the tough loss, the Oklahoma Sooners will need to regain composure and fight for a victory on the road. The Oklahoma State defense struggled to stop the Sooners' shooters and must try to exploit these weaknesses again on Monday.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves put up some great numbers in the first game of this doubleheader, finishing with 22 points and 8 assists in the loss. The senior guard leads the Sooners' offense with 17.2 points per game, but he fell short in his duel with Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham.

As the Oklahoma Sooners hit the road, Austin Reaves will need to gather his team to guide them back into a rhythm. The experienced senior could prove to be the difference-maker for his troubled team.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Brady Manek, F Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Kalib Boone #22 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will return to their home court in high spirits after their wild win at Oklahoma. The Cowboys trailed by seven points at the half, but battled back to force overtime and made clutch baskets in the final seconds.

The Cowboys' offense was led by Cade Cunningham, but the team shot a collective 49% from the field for a huge victory. The Oklahoma Sooners will be looking for revenge down the road, but Oklahoma State seems to have the upper hand for now.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Following a 40-point explosion in Oklahoma State's overtime victory, Cade Cunningham will once again hold the Cowboys' key to victory. The Wooden Award finalist is averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game on an impressive 43% shooting from three point land.

Cade Cunningham just dropped 40 POINTS against No. 7 Oklahoma



40 PTS | 11 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLK | 12/21 FG



Oklahoma State gets the win on the road in OT

The freshman sensation sent Twitter into a frenzy with his offensive outburst, further helping his case for the NCAA's player of the year. If Cade Cunningham is able to take over on Monday night, the Oklahoma State Cowboys could overtake the fourth spot in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson II, G Byrce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Prediction

With the Oklahoma State Cowboys taking an upset victory in the first game of this doubleheader against their in-state rivals, they should have the advantage on their home court. The Oklahoma Sooners have now lost back-to-back conference games and will likely plummet in the rankings. Momentum should play a big factor in this battle, giving the advantage to Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.