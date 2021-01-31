Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Prediction & Match Preview - February 1, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 10th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the 24th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 battle on Monday. The Red Raiders had a bounce-back victory over LSU in their last matchup, improving to 12-5 overall on the season. The Sooners are arguably the hottest team in college basketball, coming into this matchup with three straight victories over top-10 opponents.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

_________________________________________________________________

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Oklahoma v Mississippi

The Oklahoma Sooners have been on a tear lately, taking down some of college basketball's best teams on their way to an 11-4 record. The Sooners' most recent victory came against the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide, a 5-point victory to improve their win streak to 5 games.

In the win over Alabama, the Sooners played without their top scorer Austin Reaves and sixth man Alondes Williams due to COVID precautions. Both players are out indefinitely moving forward.

Advertisement

"It's huge, anytime you can win a game like that is big from a résumé standpoint, big from a confidence standpoint." - Oklahoma Sooners' coach Lon Kruger on the victory over Alabama.

The Sooners will now set their sights on yet another top ten opponent when they travel to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Undoubtedly, Oklahoma has the momentum advantage in this matchup, but will need more than momentum to outlast this talented Red Raiders' offense.

Key Player - De'Vion Harmon

Oklahoma Sooners' guard De'Vion Harmon stepped up in a big way to help lift his team over Alabama on Saturday. Finishing with 18 points on 46% shooting, Harmon alleviated the absence of Austin Reaves nicely.

The Sooners pull off another UPSET against a top 10 team 😤 @marchmadness @brhoops



No. 24 Oklahoma takes down No. 9 Alabama, 66-61



De'Vion Harmon: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/DQYECgR8Z8 — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) January 30, 2021

On the season, Harmon is averaging 12.5 points and 2.2 assists per game. However, as star players do, De'Vion Harmon elevated his performance for his team's three upset wins and averaged 17.6 points per game.

Oklahoma Sooners Predicted Lineup

F Elijah Harkless, F Jalen Hill, C Kur Kuath, G Umoja Gibson, G De'Vion Harmon

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Baylor v Texas Tech

Advertisement

The Texas Tech Red Raiders bounced back from a rough 1-point loss to No. 11 West Virginia with a 5-point win at LSU on Saturday. The Red Raiders' offense carried them to victory once again with excellent performances from their top scorers, Mac McClung and Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Red Raiders can not afford to underestimate this red-hot Oklahoma Sooners squad and suffer yet another loss in Big 12 conference play. Their current 4-4 Big 12 record puts them in 6th place of the standings, but a loss would make their chances at a Big 12 regular season title very slim.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Texas Tech should be very pleased with the production they have gotten out of junior Mac McClung thus far. The 6-foot-2 guard has provided the spark this offense needs, averaging a team-leading 17.2 points per game on the season.

No. 10 Texas Tech rallies late to hold off LSU, 76-71 👀 @brhoops



Mac McClung: 22 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/o0GVuOkwpD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

Texas Tech must slow the momentum of Oklahoma and should turn to their star player for the answer. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are fighting to stay in the Big 12, but with the leadership of star guard Mac McClung, this team can be great on any given night.

Advertisement

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

_________________________________________________________________

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners are the looking like the most dangerous team in college basketball, taking down the 5th and 9th-ranked teams in back-to-back games. Their offense will likely be shorthanded once again, so they must look to De'Vion Harmon for a boost on Monday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will produce quite a bit of offense and should keep this game close for two full halves. In this case, I foresee the momentum of the Oklahoma Sooners uplifting them to victory over Texas Tech in a very fun, close game.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.