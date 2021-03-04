Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Mar 4

The 3rd-ranked Baylor Bears will return to their home court for a Big 12 battle with the 17th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Bears will likely take back the number two spot in college basketball following a Michigan loss.

Baylor squeezed out a road victory against West Virginia in their last game, improving their Big 12 record to 11-1. With a commanding two-game lead, the Bears have captured their first Big 12 regular season title since 1950.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena, Waco, Texas

College Basketball Bets Today: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears betting odds, lines, and over/under

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will hit the road with one of the best streaks in college basketball, victorious in their last five and holding sole possession of 4th place in the conference. The Cowboys offense is led by projected first-round pick Cade Cunningham, but their team defense has struggled at times.

The Baylor Bears will be looking to exploit these defensive weaknesses with a barrage of buckets. The Bears' offense is averaging an incredible 85.4 points per game, making them one of the top five offenses in the NCAA. However, their talent may not be enough to beat this Oklahoma State team. Baylor will need to find an answer for Cade Cunningham if they want to avoid their second loss in three games.

Big 12 Champs🤩🤩! Look at God 🙏 — Jared Butler (@J_Hooper11) March 3, 2021

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Following a strong series sweep of the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are playing their best basketball with just two games remaining. The Cowboys' offense is averaging just under 77 points per game, but that still falls well short of Baylor's powerhouse offense.

Team of the Week: Arkansas

Player of the Week: Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/HvPhNt0o1w — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 1, 2021

Cowboys star Cade Cunningham will need to contribute in a big way on Thursday, making his matchup with Baylor guard Jared Butler a major key. Aside from Cunningham, Issac Likekele has been grabbing boards with great success thus far. The 6'5" junior leads Oklahoma State players with seven rebounds per game, and his presence will be needed once again on Baylor's home court.

Baylor Bears

The players to watch for the Baylor Bears are junior guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. The two are combining for an average of 30 points and 10.6 assists per game, carrying most of the load for the Baylor offense.

The Baylor Bears were tested on the road against West Virginia, but they were able to convert in the clutch and come away with a huge win. The Bears have clinched their regular season championship, but they are far from done with their season checklist.

Odds:

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +11.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears: -11.5 (-110)

Over/Under:

Over: 149 (-110)

Under: 149 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction

With the momentum Oklahoma State is bringing into this matchup, the 11.5 point advantage may not be needed to take down the mighty Baylor Bears. Although the Bears are one of the most dominant teams in the NCAA, giving the Cowboys 11.5 points seems somewhat disrespectful.

Cade Cunningham's talent will be put on display, but the Bears' offense will be tough to match. While Oklahoma State are expected to keep the game within ten points and cover, the advantage goes to Baylor for a victory.