Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 4, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The 3rd-ranked Baylor Bears head back to their home court for a meeting with the sizzling-hot 17th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Coming into this game, the Bears bounced back from their first loss of the season with a thrilling overtime victory over 6th-ranked West Virginia.
Meanwhile, following back-to-back wins over rival Oklahoma, the Cowboys currently hold sole possession of fourth place in the Big 12.
Match Details
Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Thursday, March 4th, 2021, 7 PM ET
Venue: Paul J. Meyer Arena, Waco, Texas
_________________________________________________________________
Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview
After taking down their in-state rivals in consecutive games, the Oklahoma State Cowboys bring an impressive five-game win streak into Thursday's heavyweight battle. The Cowboys are scoring just under 77 points per game while holding their opponents to 71.
Their defense is below average, but with the help of star Cade Cunningham, the Cowboys' offense has made up the difference. Oklahoma State will need a huge night of scoring to keep pace with the talented Baylor Bears, but a win would shoot them up in the rankings once again.
Key Player - Cade Cunningham
Despite an already spectacular start to the season, Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham has elevated his performance in recent games. The 6'8" freshman has burst onto the college scene, producing huge offensive numbers and countless highlight reel plays.
Cunningham averages a team-high 19.5 points per game, while also getting to the boards for 6.3 rebounds per game. The all-around talent displayed by Cade Cunningham has already gotten the attention of NBA teams, but a standout performance against Baylor could seal his place in the top five of the draft.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup
F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson II, G Byrce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker
_________________________________________________________________
Baylor Bears Preview
After a wild finish on the road, the Baylor Bears outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers in a 94-89 overtime victory. The Bears put more space between them and the rest of the Big 12 with this win, increasing their lead to two-and-a-half games.
The Bears outplayed a very strong West Virginia defense, showcasing why they are considered one of the top offenses in the NCAA. The Bears will be tested once again on Thursday, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys represent the hottest team in the conference.
Key Player - Jared Butler
Following a dazzling performance in Baylor's overtime victory, Jared Butler will be called upon once again to lead the Bears offense. The junior tallied a game-high 25 points with a 40% three point percentage against West Virginia, knocking down clutch buckets when his team needed.
Butler is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 4.9 assists this season, displaying excellent leadership on the court. As they prepare to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Bears will once again lean on their star Jared Butler for a boost in the right direction.
Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup
F Flo Thamba, G Jared Butler, G Davion Mitchell, F Mark Vital, G MaCio Teague
_________________________________________________________________
Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction
The Baylor Bears had an impressive victory in their last game, going into overtime for the first time this season. The Bears had to show a new aspect of their game, handling the pressure with great composure and execution.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys present a very intriguing matchup for Baylor, however, featuring one of the best scorers in the NCAA with Cade Cunningham. The Baylor Bears will have the advantage on the road, but this game could truly go either way.
Where to watch Oklahoma State vs Baylor
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.