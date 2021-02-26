Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners Prediction & Match Preview - February 27, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in round one of the Phillips 66 Bedlam Series on Saturday.

The two in-state rivals will play each other twice in a span of three days, marking the first Bedlam back-to-back series since 1943.

The Cowboys are coming into the matchup on a three-game winning streak, while the Oklahoma Sooners just suffered one of their worst defeats of the season, losing to the Kansas State Wildcats.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Saturday, February 27, 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrate

The Cowboys will be looking to carry their momentum into Norman on Saturday afternoon. They have won three games on the trot, including a 74-69 overtime victory over the No.18 Texas Tech Red Raiders in their previous outing.

The Cowboys' ability to pull off big wins this season is credited to their fitness level, or as coach Mike Boynton likes to call it, "competitive stamina." They held the Red Raiders to just two of 10 from the field and forced four turnovers in overtime.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham is the Big 12's leading scor and is the projected number one draft pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The freshman guard put on a show in the Cowboys' win on Tuesday over Texas Tech. He scored 20 points on eight of 13 attempts, impressing Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, who was in attendance in the stands.

Cade Cunningham is admittedly leagues above everyone else on the floor. No one comes close to matching his pure talent. — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) February 23, 2021

Cunningham will have his hands full battling against the Oklahoma Sooners backcourt. Still, if he can deliver close to his season average of 18.7 points or more, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will likely continue their winning streak.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson II, G Byrce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker

Oklahoma Sooners Preview

Brady Manek #35 of the Oklahoma Sooners

The struggling Kansas State Wildcats beat the Oklahoma Sooners 62-57 on Tuesday night, handing them their worst loss of the season. Asides from dropping down to fourth place in the Big 12 conference, the result will likely significantly impact the Sooners' postseason seedings.

In the game, the Sooners went completely cold, shooting 39.3% from the field including four for 20 from beyond the arc. However, even with the poor shooting, they had a six-point lead with under three minutes to play but uncharacteristically were unable to hang on to the lead.

The Sooners will need to regain focus and gear up to face their in-state rival to avoid slipping even deeper down the Big 12 standings.

Key Player - Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves has been the key to the Oklahoma Sooner's success all season. Leading the team in all three major statistical categories with 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, he is turning into a potential second-round draft pick.

If Austin Reaves can ever figure out his jump shot, he’s kind of an interesting pro prospect. Would have a complete offensive game at that point. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 24, 2021

Reaves has improved his play as of late. In his last three games, he has scored a total of 73 points on 47.2% shooting. It will be important for Reaves to continue his hot steak to knock off the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Oklahoma Sooners' Predicted Lineup

F Brady Manek, F Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Prediction

The Phillips 66 Bedlam Series rarely disappoints, so expect a closely contested matchup on Saturday afternoon. However, with the Oklahoma State Cowboys' current form and having the best player in Cade Cunningham, they are capable of pulling off the victory.

Where to watch Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma

The game will be broadcast live on ABC.