Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns Prediction & Match Preview - December 20th, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 2PM ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns will host their conference rivals from the north, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, on Sunday. Both teams enter the match with only one loss each, and the Longhorns are yet to open their Big 12 conference schedule. The Longhorns have been very strong offensively all season and will look to keep their strong start rolling on their home court.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Oklahoma State v Kansas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had a very strong start to their season, winning five of their first six matches. The Cowboys' only loss came on their first and only conference matchup thus far, a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs.

With this loss, the Cowboys currently rest at the bottom of the Big 12 standings but will be hoping to gain ground against the Texas Longhorns this weekend.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham, a 6'8, 240-pound freshman for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, might be the best player in all of college basketball this year.

Many pre-draft predictions have placed Cunningham as the projected first overall pick, and it is safe to say he is living up to the hype.

Cunningham is averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds, and just under 4 assists per game for the Cowboys thus far.

Oklahoma State will need yet another big performance out of their freshman star against a red hot Texas Longhorns team.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, Keylan Boone, Cade Cunningham, Issac Likekele, Ferron Flavors Jr.

Texas Longhorns Preview

NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Nashville

The Texas Longhorns are opening their Big 12 conference schedule against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in what looks to be their game to win.

The Longhorns are currently 6-1, only losing to the No. 7 Villanova Wildcats. Texas have performed well against every opponent they've met so far and should have another strong team outing on Sunday.

Key Player - Greg Brown

Greg Brown could be the difference-maker in the Texas Longhorns' conference opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Brown has undoubtedly produced big offensive numbers, but his ability to lock down bigs on defense has been his most valuable asset for Texas this season.

Greg Brown 18 points & 3 blocks in a Texas win! @gb3elite pic.twitter.com/0ewhx3vBRK — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 10, 2020

In his last two games, Brown has averaged 17.5 points on 48% shooting. He has grabbed a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game and has accumulated 46 total rebounds, 9 blocks and 4 steals this year.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

Greg Brown, Jericho Sims, Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman III, Andrew Jones

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Prediction

While the Oklahoma State Cowboys' and the Texas Longhorns carry the same overall record into this game on Sunday, I consider the Longhorns to be the stronger team. I predict the Texas Longhorns to win the game and start their Big 12 schedule on a high note.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

The game will be broadcast live on the Longhorn Network.