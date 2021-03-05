Oklahoma State Cowboys vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Following a hard-fought loss to the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to close out their season with a victory as they hit the road for a Big 12 battle. The Cowboys will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, who sit just behind them in the conference standings, on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking three-point loss in their first meeting with the West Virginia Mountaineers and will hope for revenge on the road this time around.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, 2 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Cade Cunningham was recently named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had their five-game winning streak snapped by the mighty Baylor Bears on Thursday but still hold an impressive 17-7 overall record. The Cowboys are playing some very solid basketball, led by their star guard Cade Cunningham.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have accumulated a 10-7 conference record, good enough for fifth place in the stacked Big 12. They can put themselves in a great position for the conference tournament with a road victory on Saturday.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

With some of the best offensive numbers in the NCAA, Cade Cunningham has earned his spot on the semi-finalist list for the Naismith Trophy.

Cunningham is tallying an impressive 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense.

Cade Cunningham is a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.



He would be OSU's first Naismith winner.



He would join Shane Battier as the only player to win the high school and college versions of the award. — Marshall Scott (@Marshall_Once) March 4, 2021

With a tough West Virginia Mountaineers defense awaiting on their home court, the pressure will be on Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to control the game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson II, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker

West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

West Virginia forward #1 Derek Culver

The West Virginia Mountaineers successfully bounced back from a tough overtime loss to the Baylor Bears with a blowout at TCU on Thursday. The Mountaineers' defense was in top form as they held their opponents to just 56 points on the night.

As the talented Oklahoma State Cowboys come to town, the West Virginia Mountaineers will need another solid defensive performance to secure a victory. With the game rounding up their regular season, the Mountaineers will be eager to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare for the Big 12 tournament.

Key Player - Miles McBride

Miles McBride will be the key player for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The 6'2" sophomore is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 assists per game.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗶𝘃𝗲



1️⃣ Derek Culver

2️⃣ Jalen Bridges

4️⃣ Miles McBride

1️⃣1️⃣ Emmitt Matthews Jr.

2️⃣2️⃣ Sean McNeil#HailWV pic.twitter.com/iIjxv6Wth4 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 4, 2021

McBride will have a big assignment on Saturday as he will have to minimize the production of Cade Cunningham.

With a strong defense surrounding him, Miles McBride could lead the Mountaineers to their 12th conference victory.

West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Derek Culver, F Emmit Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Miles McBride, G Sean McNeil

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have their work cut out for them as they try to maintain fifth spot in the Big 12. The West Virginia Mountaineers will make it as difficult as possible and will present one of the most talented starting lineups in the conference.

With this game wrapping up both teams' regular season, expect 100% effort from both sides and a very close battle. The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a very slight advantage at home, but Cade Cunningham's production could give the Oklahoma State Cowboys the edge.

Where to watch Oklahoma State vs West Virginia

The game will be broadcast live on the ESPN+ app.