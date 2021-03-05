Oklahoma State Cowboys vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Following a hard-fought loss to the Baylor Bears, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to close out their season with a victory as they hit the road for a Big 12 battle. The Cowboys will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, who sit just behind them in the conference standings, on Saturday.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking three-point loss in their first meeting with the West Virginia Mountaineers and will hope for revenge on the road this time around.
Match Details
Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Saturday, March 6th, 2021, 2 PM ET
Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had their five-game winning streak snapped by the mighty Baylor Bears on Thursday but still hold an impressive 17-7 overall record. The Cowboys are playing some very solid basketball, led by their star guard Cade Cunningham.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have accumulated a 10-7 conference record, good enough for fifth place in the stacked Big 12. They can put themselves in a great position for the conference tournament with a road victory on Saturday.
Key Player - Cade Cunningham
With some of the best offensive numbers in the NCAA, Cade Cunningham has earned his spot on the semi-finalist list for the Naismith Trophy.
Cunningham is tallying an impressive 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense.
With a tough West Virginia Mountaineers defense awaiting on their home court, the pressure will be on Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to control the game.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup
F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson II, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker
West Virginia Mountaineers Preview
The West Virginia Mountaineers successfully bounced back from a tough overtime loss to the Baylor Bears with a blowout at TCU on Thursday. The Mountaineers' defense was in top form as they held their opponents to just 56 points on the night.
As the talented Oklahoma State Cowboys come to town, the West Virginia Mountaineers will need another solid defensive performance to secure a victory. With the game rounding up their regular season, the Mountaineers will be eager to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare for the Big 12 tournament.
Key Player - Miles McBride
Miles McBride will be the key player for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The 6'2" sophomore is averaging 15.4 points and 4.7 assists per game.
McBride will have a big assignment on Saturday as he will have to minimize the production of Cade Cunningham.
With a strong defense surrounding him, Miles McBride could lead the Mountaineers to their 12th conference victory.
West Virginia Mountaineers Predicted Lineup
F Derek Culver, F Emmit Matthews Jr., F Jalen Bridges, G Miles McBride, G Sean McNeil
Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Prediction
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have their work cut out for them as they try to maintain fifth spot in the Big 12. The West Virginia Mountaineers will make it as difficult as possible and will present one of the most talented starting lineups in the conference.
With this game wrapping up both teams' regular season, expect 100% effort from both sides and a very close battle. The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a very slight advantage at home, but Cade Cunningham's production could give the Oklahoma State Cowboys the edge.
Where to watch Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
The game will be broadcast live on the ESPN+ app.