Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Wichita State Shockers Recap - December 12, 2020 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wichita State Shockers went back-and-forth all day Saturday afternoon in a NCAA Men's Basketball matchup. Oklahoma State Cowboys' freshman star Cade Cunningham hit the go-ahead shot with just under 10 seconds remaining in regulation, a three-pointer that gave Oklahoma State a 67-64 lead.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys came out of the gate strong and took a six point lead into the half. At halftime, the Wichita State Shockers made some quality adjustments on both ends of the court, outscoring the Cowboys 30-27 in the second half.

Oklahoma State Cowboys' Cunningham Calls 'Game'

The comeback could not be completed, however, as Cade Cunningham took control of the floor with 22 seconds left on the clock. Cunningham sized up the Shockers' defense, calmly dribbling outside the perimeter. Then, as big-time players do in crunch time, Cunningham isolated his defender. He dribbled left, faked right, crossed over, and hit a cold-blooded step-back three-pointer with a hand in his face.

Cade Cunningham is projected to be a first-round pick in the coming NBA draft, with some pre-draft boards projecting him 1st overall. His clutch ability has been put on display on multiple occasions, and Cunningham showed composure under pressure yet again on Saturday. Cunningham entered Saturday averaging over 20 points per game with nearly 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and is a real threat from anywhere on the court.

Oklahoma State has taken down some quality opponents thus far, and this win will definitely help keep their momentum rolling into conference play. Expect to see more of Cade Cunningham in the coming Cowboys games as they will start to play very tough opponents. Cunningham and the rest of the Cowboys will be put to the test as they run into Big 12 teams, but for now, they can enjoy the 6-0 start.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys move to 6-0 with this victory, remaining tied for first place in the Big 12. The Cowboys' next game will be December 16, as they host the TCU Horned Frogs. That game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 9PM ET.

The Witchita State Shockers fall to 1-2 with this loss. The Shockers did not participate in a preseason tournament, and have now lost to the unranked Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Shockers' next game is December 15, where they'll go on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.